Rosmalen Grass Court Championships 2025 Day 5: Women's singles predictions ft. Bianca Andreescu vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse | Libema Open

Day 5 at the women's singles event of the 2025 Libema Open will feature the four quarterfinal matches. The highest-seeded player who will be in action is the second-seeded player, Ekaterina Alexandrova, who will face Veronika Kudermetova.

Other high-seeded players still in the competition include third-seeded Elise Mertens. The draw also has former Major champion Bianca Andreescu in it, who will face Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Let's take a look at the women's singles matches scheduled on Day 5 at the 2025 Libema Open.

Bianca Andreescu vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse

In Picture: Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Getty)

Former Major champion Bianca Andreescu will face Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Libema Open. Andreescu's quarterfinal run at the Libema Open has been her best result so far. She had also reached the fourth round of the Italian Open, losing against Zheng Qinwen. At the Libema Open, she began with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Joanna Garland in the first round. She followed it up with an upset over seventh-seeded Lulu Sun, winning 6-0, 6-4.

Trending

Elena-Gabriela Ruse had her best run of 2025 at the Open de Rouen, where she lost against eventual champion Elina Svitolina in the semifinal. At the Libema Open, she won her matches against Mihaela Buzarnescu and Katarzyna Kawa in the qualifiers to enter the main draw. She began her campaign with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Isis Louise Van Den Broek in the first round and then won 6-4, 6-3 against Carson Branstine in the second round.

This will be the first meeting between the two players, but Andreescu will be the slight favorite as she has the experience of winning big titles on the Tour.

Predicted winner- Bianca Andreescu

Elise Mertens vs Yue Yuan

In Picture: Elise Mertens (Getty)

Third-seeded Elise Mertens will face Yue Yuan in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Libema Open. Mertens had her best moment of 2025 when she won the title at the Singapore Open with a win over Ann Li in the final. At the Libema Open, she began her campaign with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Viktoriya Tomova in the first round and then followed it up with a 6-3, 6-0 win over former Top-10 player Maria Sakkari in the second round.

The quarterfinal run at the Libema Open has been the best Tour-level result for Yue Yuan this year. She lost 4-6, 4-6 against Carson Branstine in the qualifiers but entered the draw as a lucky loser. She began her campaign with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Anastasija Sevastova in the first round and then 6-4, 6-3 against Kimberly Birrell in the second round.

Yuan won her only match against Mertens 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at the 2023 China Open. However, Mertens is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as she is the higher seed and is the in-form player.

Predicted winner- Elise Mertens

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Veronika Kudermetova

In Picture: Ekaterina Alexandrova (Getty)

Second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova will face eighth seed Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Libema Open. For Alexandrova, her biggest season highlight has been winning the Linz Open, where she won against Dayana Yastremska in the final. At the Libema Open, she won 6-3, 6-4 against Mariam Bolvadze in the first round and then followed it up with a 6-0, 7-5 win over Anna Blinkova in the second round.

Veronika Kudermetova had her best season result at the Hobart International, where she lost against Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals. At the Libema Open, she won 6-3, 6-3 against Polina Kudermetova in the first round and then won 6-4, 6-1 against Greetje Minnen in the second round.

Alexandrova has won four of her seven matches against Kudermetova, including a 6-2, 6-2 win at the French Open last month. The head-to-head makes the second seed the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Ekaterina Alexandrova

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More