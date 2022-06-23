"I didn't know we are in the semifinals, we played great and I'm happy" - Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur storm into Eastbourne semifinals

Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur won their second straight match at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, beating the unseeded Japanese-Taiwanese pair Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The duo dished out seven aces and converted three break points without getting themselves broken even once during their straight-sets win.

This was just the second match for the American legend after a year-long layoff and she has already shown signs of improvement as she prepares for the Wimbledon Championships, starting next week.

World No. 3 Jabeur, who is more accustomed to playing singles, is also enjoying her partnership with the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

Earlier in their Round of 16 match, Williams and Jabeur struggled a little but overcame Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-3, 13-11.

In the post-match interview, Williams looked content with her performance and shared how she spent her time after the first match.

“I didn't do much, just played with my baby. She's so fun. I think Ons and I played together much better today. Although I thought we played really good together yesterday, too. Ons really held me up today, she was really playing so good. I was looking at her like, ‘Wow, this is great,’” Williams said.

Jabeur looked relaxed as well. The Tunisian even jokingly asked Williams if she wanted to play at the US Open, to which the American replied, 'Sign me up.'

“I’m getting used to this, really. It's great. I think we played great and I'm happy. I didn't know we are in the semifinals, it's superfast but it's great for us," Jabeur said.

The WTA later shared a video made by Jabeur and Williams, where the 40-year-old American came up with a name for their team — Onsrena.

"I love the name [Onsrena]. Thank you everybody for your support, really appreciate it. We're having so much fun," Jabeur said.

Rothesay International: Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur face Aleksandra Krunic and Magda Linette in semifinals

Ons Jabeur and Serena Williams in Eastbourne.

The next opponents for Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur at the Rothesay International are Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic and Poland's Magda Linette. The teams will fight for a spot in the final, which is scheduled to be played on June 25.

Williams has been out of action since her opening singles match at the 2021 Wimbledon, where she retired mid-match after injuring her leg. Though her name was initially missing from Wimbledon's initial entry list, the American surprised everyone by announcing her wildcard entry at SW19 last week.

