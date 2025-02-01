Rotterdam 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, and more | ABN AMRO Open

The 52nd edition of the ABN AMRO Open will take place on February 3. Some of the world's top players will be in action in Rotterdam to compete for the ATP 500 event.

Jannik Sinner will not defend his title as he withdrew from the tournament, deciding to rest after a successful title defense at the Australian Open. In his absence, Carlos Alcaraz will be the top seed and a heavy favorite to win. However, the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev are also capable of doing well.

What is the ABN AMRO Open?

The ABN AMRO Open is a hard-court tournament that takes place in Rotterdam during the month of February. The inaugurual edition of the tournament took place in 1972 with Arthur Ashe winning it after beating Tom Okker in the final.

Ashe, along with Roger Federer, is the most successful player in the history of the ABN AMRO Open, with both players winning three titles each. The likes of Bjorn Borg, Jimmy Connors, Andy Murray and Boris Becker have also triumphed at the tournament before.

The Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands, will be the venue for this year’s ABN AMRO Open

Draw and players

Daniil Medvedev practicing ahead of the ABN AMRO Open (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed and he will face Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round. This will be the two's first encounter since the Dutchman beat him in the second round of the US Open.

2023 champion Daniil Medvedev is seeded second and will look to impress in Rotterdam after a disappointing second-round exit at the Australian Open. The Russian will face 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka in what will be one of the most highly-anticipated clashes of the first round.

Third seed Alex de Minaur is also among the title contenders and he will face David Goffin in the opening round, while fourth seed Andrey Rublev will face Zhang Zhizhen. Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Arthur Fils and Hubert Hurkacz are the other seeded players competing in the ATP 500 event.

Schedule

The main draw of the ATP 500 event will commence on February 3 and both the singles and doubles finals will take place on February 9. The doubles final will start at 1 pm while the singles title clash will not start before 3:30 pm local time.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the ABN AMRO Open is €2,401,550 and the men's singles champion will fetch €449,160. Here is the full prize money breakdown for the tournament:

Stage Prize Money Ranking Points Champion €449,160 500 Runner-up €241,650 330 Semifinals €128,785 200 Quarterfinals €65,795 100 Round of 16 €35,120 50 Round of 32 €18,730 0

Where to Watch

Tennis fans in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and India can watch the proceedings at the ATP 500 event on the following sites and channels:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK : Sky UK

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: TSN

India: Discovery India

