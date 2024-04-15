Rouen 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 1 | Open Capfinances

Former Grand Slam winner Sloane Stephens will lead a strong field on the opening day of Rouen 2024, officially the Open Capfinances, which kicks off with main draw action Monday.

The American, who reached the Round-of-16 at her first claycourt tournament of the season in Charleston, will open her campaign with an encounter against her talented compatriot Peyton Stearns.

Before that, however, Magda Linette will open play at the tournament with her first-round showdown against local wildcard Elsa Jacquemot.

Following the two on Centre Court will be the teen sensation Mirra Andreeva, and clay maverick and former French Open semifinalist Nadia Podoroska.

The final match of the day on Centre Court will have former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova take on qualifier Polina Kudermetova in what is anticipated to be a face-off between two big-serving names.

With plenty of exciting tennis action to look forward to, here's a quick look at what's in store on Day 1 of Rouen:

Schedule for Day 1 of Rouen

Magda Linette will open the action of Day 1 at Rouen.

Centre Court

Starting at 1 pm local time: Magda Linette vs [WC] Elsa Jacquemot

Followed by: Nadia Podoroska vs [5] Mirra Andreeva

Followed by: [6] Sloane Stephens vs Peyton Stearns

Followed by: Karolina Pliskova vs [Q] Polina Kudermetova

Stadium 1

Starting at 1 pm local time: Arantxa Rus/Mayar Sherif vs Elixane Lechemia/Jessika Ponchet

Followed by: Anna Blinkova/Olivia Nicholls vs [WC] Alizé Cornet/Fiona Ferro

Followed by: Elena-Gabriela Ruse/Sabrina Santamaria vs [2] Timea Babos/Irina Khromacheva

Where to watch

Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova will play the final match on Centre Court.

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Rouen 2024 - Match Timings

Mirra Andreeva will also be in action.

The four main matches scheduled on Day 1 will be played on Centre Court, with the opening women's singles encounter set to begin at 1 pm local time. Action will also begin at 1 pm on the outside courts. The timings for matchplay in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time USA April 15, 2024, 4 am PT/ 7 am ET Canada April 15, 2024, 7 am ET UK April 15, 2024, 1 pm GMT India April 15, 2024, 4.30 pm IST