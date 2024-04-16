Rouen 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 2 | Open Capfinances

Day 2 of the 2024 Open Capfinances in Rouen will see the continuation of the first round.

The very first day of the tournament pushed two of the tour's most well-known names to the brink. Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens both needed three sets to win their opening round matches.

Teen phenom Mirra Andreeva began her new partnership with coach Conchita Martinez on a winning note as she defeated Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-3. Magda Linette was the other winner on Monday as she defeated Elsa Jacquemot to advance further.

The tournament's top two seeds, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Caroline Garcia, will begin their campaign on Tuesday. The latter lost to Emma Raducanu in the qualifying rounds of the Billie Jean King Cup over the past weekend in front of her home crowd.

Garcia will be eager for some redemption as she will take on Elisabetta Cocciretto in the first round. Pavlyuchenkova, on the other hand, will have to deal with home favorite Alice Robbe in her opener.

With some interesting matches set in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the Open Capfinances in Rouen:

Schedule for Day 2 of the 2024 Open Capfinances

Centre Court

Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time: (Q) Fiona Ferro vs Elina Avanesyan

followed by: (3) Anhelina Kalinina vs Alize Cornet

followed by: (7) Clara Burel vs (Q) Katerina Zavatska

Not before 5:30 p.m. local time: (2) Caroline Garcia vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Not before 7:30 p.m. local time: (1) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs (WC) Alice Robbe

Court 1

Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time: (Q) Natalija Stevanovic vs (8) Anna Blinkova

followed by: (Q) Robin Montgomery vs Arantxa Rus

followed by: Mayar Sherif vs (4) Yuan Yue

followed by: Samantha Murray Sharan/Katarzyna Piter vs Katarzyna Kawa/Bibiane Schoofs

followed by: Naiktha Bains/Maia Lumsden vs Amina Anshba/Valeriya Strakhova

Where to watch the Open Capfinances

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the proceedings taking place at the Open Capfinances in Rouen on the respective channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN

India - Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Open Capfinances 2024 - Match timings

The first match on both courts will begin at 11:30 a.m. local time. The match timings for viewers in the USA, UK, Canada, and India on Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Match Timings US/Canada April 16, 2024, 5:30 a.m. ET UK April 16, 2024, 10:30 a.m. BST India April 16, 2024, 3:00 p.m. IST

