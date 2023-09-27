"Rough day but the grind doesn't stop" - Coco Gauff begins preparation for first tournament as US Open champ in Beijing

Coco Gauff recently posted a few short videos that documented her practice session upon her arrival in Beijing for the 2023 China Open, which will be marking the site of her first tournament as the newly-crowned US Open champion.

Gauff went on an absolute tear at the North American hardcourt swing that ended earlier this month. After winning her fourth WTA title in Washington, the 19-year-old proceeded to win her first-ever WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati.

She then overcame some tough matches in the first week of the 2023 US Open before eventually clinching her maiden Major by beating Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

The American teen will next play at the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing, which begins on Saturday (September 30). She has already set foot in the Chinese capital, going by her Instagram stories.

Admittedly suffering with jet lag, Coco Gauff asserted in the same breath that such issues cannot be allowed to come in the way of her preparation.

"Heyyy... Post 30 hour travel day practice. Rough travel day but the grind doesn't stop," she wrote.

A screen capture of the 2023 US Open champion's Instagram story

In the said video, the reigning US Open champion was seen trading hits with her team members at the National Tennis Center, which is the venue for the China Open.

Coco Gauff won the 2023 US Open in emphatic fashion

Coco Gauff poses with the 2023 US Open trophy

Coco Gauff showed maturity and resilience beyond her years during this year's US Open. The American's campaign in Flushing Meadows had a rather rocky start, as she was taken to three sets by Caroline Wozniacki, Elise Mertens and Laura Siegmund.

The 19-year-old's form got better from there on, though, allowing her to blitz past Jelena Ostapenko and Karolina Muchova to reach the final in New York. In the summit clash, she was dominated by the second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the first set.

Coco Gauff, however, refused to go down quietly and soon began wearing Sabalenka down with her defensive superiority. The American staved off multiple break points in the first game of the second set, before eventually fighting hard to take it 6-3. She then stepped on the gas to break the Belarusian twice to take a 4-0 lead in the deciding set.

Even though she was broken back at 4-1 up, Gauff maintained her composure to break again before serving out a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory in the title clash.