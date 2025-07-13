Royal Box at Wimbledon: Who decides who gets to sit in it, famous celebrities in attendance this year & other questions answered

The 2025 Wimbledon Championships have almost come to a close. The two-week spectacle on grass lived up to expectations on the tennis tour.

Iga Swiatek captured her maiden crown at the event on Saturday. She outsmarted Amanda Anisimova in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.

On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have yet to face off in the final. They will fight for the iconic trophy on Sunday (July 13).

Wimbledon doesn’t just bring in the world’s best tennis players; it also attracts celebrities, VIPs, and members of the Royal Family. Players have their boxes in the stands, but who decides who gets invited and seated in the famous Royal Box at the All England Club?

Let's find out:

The Royal Box at Wimbledon has been part of Centre Court since 1922. Only 74 guests are allowed to sit in the box each day. These include royalty, former tennis players, actors, leaders and other VIPs.

Famous people like David Beckham, Billie Jean King and Tom Cruise have all been spotted here. Even US Presidents have watched matches from this box.

There is a strict dress code for the Royal Box. Men must wear a jacket and tie, and women should wear a formal dress.

Before 2003, players had to bow to the Royal Family when entering Centre Court. This was stopped by Prince Edward, but players still bow if King Charles or Prince William is present.

Many people think Buckingham Palace decides who sits in the Royal Box. But it is the Chairman of the All England Club who sends out invitations.

Guests enjoy more than just tennis. They are treated to a fancy lunch, afternoon tea and drinks at the Wimbledon Clubhouse.

Who was spotted at the Royal Box this year at Wimbledon?

Day Thirteen: The Championships at the All England Club - Source: Getty

The Royal Box adds to the charm and history of Wimbledon. The Club sends invitations to people who support tennis, have made a big impact in their field or have royal ties.

In 2025, several stars have already been seen in the Royal Box. These include:

1) Musician Olivia Rodrigo and her partner Louis Partridge

2) Actor Richard E. Grant

3) Actress Rebel Wilson

4) Actress Cate Blanchett

5) Actor Leonardo DiCaprio

6) Former England Manager Gareth Southgate

7) Footballer David Beckham

8) Footballer Beth England

9) Footballer Fran Kirby

10) Cyclists Jason and Laura Kenny

11) Tennis legend Roger Federer

12) Tennis legend Billie Jean King

13) Tennis legend Bjorn Borg

14) Tennis legend Martina Navratilova

15) Baker and TV personality Mary Berry

16) Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour

17) Fashion designer Tom Ford

18) Astronaut Tim Peake

19) Sports presenter Gary Lineker

20) Princess Beatrice of York

21) Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York

22) Frederik X, King of Denmark

23) Actor Rami Malek

24) Actor Keira Knightley

25) Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

26) Actress Nicole Kidman

While the above names were present in the Royal Box this year, a few other stars also graced the stage at Wimbledon. These included celebrities such as Tom Holland, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, actors Glen Powell and Andrew Garfield.

Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav attended a few matches recently. Famous WWE Wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena was also spotted at the All England Club this year.

