"Rudest question ever"; "What a clown interviewer"- Fans lash out at question directed at Alex de Minaur after win over Rafael Nadal at Barcelona Open

Fans were critical of the on-court interview questions addressed to Alex de Minaur after the Australian's win over Rafael Nadal in the second round of the ongoing Barcelona Open.

The match saw De Minaur use an innovative strategy involving frequent drop shots to nullify the Spaniard's groundstrokes. Even though the first set saw De Minaur save break points and win a tough set 7-5, the Australian cruised through the second set in fine fashion, winning it 6-1.

In a video of a post-match interaction posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Australian was asked if the victory would make him an unpopular person in Barcelona.

“I think you could be the most unpopular person in Barcelona. Are you ok with that?” asked the interviewer.

De Minaur frankly admitted that the context of the match had a large say on the result. He admitted that the result would have been different if the match had taken place a few years ago when Nadal was at his physical peak and free of injuries.

“I can say I’m very very fortunate I didn’t play Rafa a couple years earlier on clay. It would’ve been a very very different result..” replied De Minaur.

Fans were critical of the line of questioning taken up by the interviewer. One fan pointed out that the question was rude.

"Rudest question ever", the user wrote.

Another fan pointed out that such questioning reflected poorly on journalists.

"These "journalists" are awful with their questions ugh", wrote the fan.

Here are a few more reactions from fans online:

"He is more popular now. What a clown interviewer," said one fan.

"Unpopular for defeating an old washed up old man? What kind of question is that?," queried another fan.

"Love that alex is a realist," opined one fan.

"Very respectful comment that, he’s good egg isn’t he," said another fan.

"He’s a good guy and rightfully gave deference to Rafa, as he should have," pointed out another fan.

"It wasn’t today that I had to give everything and die"- Rafael Nadal admitted he was outplayed against Alex de Minaur at the Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2024 - Day Three

Rafael Nadal crashed out of the Barcelona Open at the hands of Alex De Minaur in the second round. The fact that this was the first straight sets defeat the Spaniard had conceded on clay since 2021 speaks volumes about the standards that Nadal has set while playing on the dirt.

However, Nadal admitted that the rather one-sided second set against De Minaur was an accurate reflection of his current playing abilities.

"On a personal level, for what is to come, the 6-1 in the second set is what had to happen today,” Nadal said to reporters (via firstpost.com).

The Spaniard hinted that the French Open was the tournament that mattered and that he would not go down without a fight at that tournament.

“It wasn’t today that I had to give everything and die, I have to give myself the chance to do that in a few weeks, or at least try to.”

Nadal has an exemplary record at Roland Garros with 14 titles to his name and just three career losses in the tournament.

