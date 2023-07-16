In his 2013 memoir "The Outsider", former World No. 1 Jimmy Connors recalled the time when he and 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert were running away from photographers at Wimbledon.

Evert and Connors were two of the most popular tennis stars of the 1970s because of their on-court exploits, as well as their relationship. The two were engaged for a while, but later called off the marriage.

Jimmy Connors wrote about the early days of his relationship with Chris Evert in his book "The Outsider". He said that they went to Wimbledon in 1972 after triumphing in Queen's Club London. Connors said that at the Championships, the press realised that he and Evert were dating, and they would constantly follow them around. He also stated that the papers were more interested in covering the then 17-year-old Evert, who was making a name for herself on the tour.

"Chrissie and I both won at Queen’s, taking my year’s total to three victories—and then it was on to Wimbledon, where the press caught on to us as a couple. They constantly snapped photographs as we walked around the grounds or when we hit the town after our matches," Connors said.

"She was only 17, but Chrissie was already making a name for herself in tennis- she had reached the semis of the US Open the previous year, losing to Billie Jean King- and I wasn’t fooling myself which one of us the papers were interested in," he added.

Jimmy Connors added that the situation was "fun," and that they were just "kids having a good time."

"It really didn’t bother me; I just thought the whole thing was fun, running away from photographers and ducking behind cars. We were just kids having a good time," he said.

Chris Evert and Jimmy Connors won a combined 26 Grand Slam singles titles

Chris Evert, Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe at the 2006 US Open

Chris Evert and Jimmy Connors are both tennis legends who enjoyed incredibly successful careers in the sport. The two won 26 Grand Slam singles titles between them.

Evert is one of the greatest ever competitors in women's tennis, with 18 Major singles titles to her name. The American won the French Open more than any other woman till date, triumphing on seven occasions.

Evert also jointly (with Serena Williams) holds the record for the number of US Open titles won by a woman during the Open Era, winning it six times. Evert triumphed thrice at Wimbledon, while winning the Australian Open thrice as well.

Jimmy Connors won eight singles Majors in his career, winning at the All England Club twice and at Flushing Meadows on five occasions. He also won the Australian Open in 1974.