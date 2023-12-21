Russia's Daria Kasatkina bags 2023 Outsports Female Hero of the Year award for anti-war stance and fight for LGBTQ+ rights

Russian tennis star Daria Kasatkina bagged the 2023 Outsports Female Hero of the Year Award, the sports news website announced on Wednesday.

Kasatkina, known for her fight and perseverance on tour, has warded off a tremendous amount of backlash off the court over the past year.

Last year, the Russian came out as a lesbian and announced that she was in a relationship with professional figure skater Natalia Zabiiako. Kasatkina actively advocated LGBTQ in sports as well. This was in the midst of Russian politicians in her home nation lobbying for anti-LGBTQ laws in the country.

Kasatkina's anti-war stance amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict last year also won her many more fans and respect. Her overt criticism of Putin’s war could've had serious implications for her and her family in Russia.

The 26-year-old's growth in confidence over the past year has been a spectacle for everybody following her journey. She has now completed her first full year on tour as a lesbian and continues to denounce Russia's war on neighboring Ukraine.

And for all that and lots more, Kasatkina was awarded the 2023 Outsports Female Hero of the Year.

Daria Kasatkina opens up about the taboo culture in Russia

Daria Kasatkina and girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako

After coming out as a lesbian in July last year, Daria Kasatkina, took the moment to address several taboo subjects in Russia.

She shared with Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko that she found it impossible to "live in the closet" and that she had to open up about it at some point despite her country's stance on the subject. She criticized her country's aversion towards homosexuality and restrictions on LGBTQ+.

“So many subjects are taboo in Russia,” Kasatkina said. “This notion of someone wanting to be gay or becoming [gay] is ridiculous. I think there is nothing easier in this world than being straight.”

Kastakina would later also go on to concede that she fears the possibility of never being allowed back into her country now that she's come out as queer, let alone do something as small as even hold her girlfriend's hand.

"Living in the closet is impossible. It is too hard, it is pointless,” she added. “Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, and f*** everyone else,” Kasatkina concluded.