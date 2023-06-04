Russia-Ukriane war claims former Ukrainian tennis player Hanna Zaporozhanova's son's life

Former Ukrainian tennis player and coach Hanna Zaporozhanova lost her son Ostap, who was killed on the frontline during the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. The news was reported by the Ukrainian Tennis Federation.

Ostap Zaporozhanov (21) lost his life defending his country on the frontline, as confirmed by the organization, one year after he enlisted in the military to defend his country.

"Our condolences to all of the hero's family and friends," the Ukrainian Tennis Federation wrote on social media.

Hanna Zaporozhanova was a two-time WTA doubles finalist and a winner of 13 ITF titles. She represented Ukraine at the 2020 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, with her partner Olena Tatarkova. The pair reached as far as the second round of the tournament.

43-year-old Zaprozhanova, who has been working as a coach, was the World No. 120 in doubles and World No. 209 in singles during her playing days.

Ukrainian tennis players refuse to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian colleagues amid the ongoing war

Ever since the war in Ukraine started, tennis players from that country have been pretty vocal about criticizing Russian and Belarusian players, with most of them refusing to shake hands with their colleagues from those countries.

Most recently, Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine refused to shake hands with Aryna Sabalenka after their French Open 2023 first-round encounter, which the Belarusian won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Kostyuk was unexpectedly booed by the French crowd after the match, drawing flak from fans on social media.

Sabalenka explained her stance in her post-match press conference, saying:

"Nobody in this world, Russian athletes or Belarusian athletes, support the war. Nobody," Sabalenka said after her win. "How can we support the war? Nobody, normal people, will never support it."

Kostyuk dismissed Sabalenka's words in her response during her press conference.

"I feel like you should ask these players who would they want to win the war, because if you ask this question, I’m not so sure these people will say that they want Ukraine," Kostyuk stated.

The 20-year-old from Kyiv said that Sabalenka should speak for herself and not for other players from Belarus and Russia, adding that she knows players that possibly support Russia in the war, but not naming any.

"I personally know athletes from tennis that support the war," Kostyuk said.

Another Ukrainian player competing at the 2023 French Open, Lesia Tsurenko, also commented on Marta Kostyuk's actions.

"I think that young, talented girl from the country that is struggling right now from war does not deserve that. Yeah, that's my opinion," Tsurenko said of the boos directed at her compatriot.

