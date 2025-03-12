Russian Mirra Andreeva makes feelings known about facing Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at Indian Wells amid international conflict

Mirra Andreeva opened up about how it would be playing Elina Svitolina ahead of their quarterfinal match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Ukrainian has been outspoken about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and as her way of fighting back, stopped shaking hands with Russian and Belarusian players like many of her compatriots.

Andreeva, who has been in incredible form, winning the WTA 1000 in Dubai has taken Indian Wells by storm. Following her straight-set wins over Varvara Gracheva and Clara Tauson, the Russian set up a blockbuster clash with Elena Rybakina. In what many expected to be a neck-and-neck completion, Andreeva decimated the Kazakh 6-1, 6-2 to shock the tennis world.

Up next for the young Russian, is another dangerous opponent in Elina Svitolina, who she will face for the first time. During the post-match press conference, Mirra Andreeva was asked how challenging it would be to face an opponent, who is outspoken about the war, and how awkward it is knowing there won't be any handshake after the match. The 17-year-old said:

"Yeah, of course it's not easy, but, you know, I have played maybe, I don't know, four or five matches against Ukrainian players. And me, I just try not to think about it. I just try to focus on my game, to do my routines, to prepare myself that it's not going to be easy."

Andreeva stated that she was not going to let any outside factors affect her preparations.

"Yeah, I'm just going to try to prepare for this match as for every other match, and nothing's going to change for me. So yeah, I'm just going to do my routines and stick to what I have been doing a week before," the teenager said.

She also revealed an interesting anecdote about how the first match she witnessed live featured Elina Svitolina.

"I never thought if I'm going to play Elina Svitolina or not" - Mirra Andreeva chronicles her first live match

Mirra Andreeva - Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva revealed the first match she watched live in a stadium was the fourth-round match between Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina at the 2021 US Open. She then made up her mind that she would also play at the Louis Armstrong Stadium one day, a dream she hopes to accomplish in 2025. Svitolina won that match 6-3, 6-3.

"I remember in 2019, 2020, '21, I don't remember, on some US Open, she was playing against Simona Halep, and that was the match that it was my first match that I watched live, and we came and I was watching their match and I was, like, yes, I'm going to play here one day. Okay, I don't know with who, but I'm going to play on this stadium. And I think they played on -- what is it? Louis Armstrong Stadium. So I was, like, yes, I'm going to play here," Andreeva said.

"But I never thought if I'm going to play her or not. I just remembered that I wanted to play on that stadium, and I haven't yet, but I hope maybe this year I will," she added.

Andreeva will enter her match against Svitolina having an impressive 16-3 win-loss record so far in 2025, that includes a maiden WTA 1000 title at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Whoever out of the two wins, will face either second seed Iga Swiatek or eighth seed Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

