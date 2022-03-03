"Russians and Ukrainians are on the same side in sports, for peace and against what is happening" - Diego Schwartzman

World No. 14 Diego Schwartzman believes tennis stars from Russia and Ukraine advocate peace despite their countries finding themselves amid a devastating war.

It's been a week since Russia invaded Ukraine. Putin's forces have killed hundreds of innocent people and have wreaked destruction in several big Ukrainian cities.

Meanwhile, tennis players from both countries have made their opinions known in recent days. Ukrainians Dayana Yastremska and Elina Svitolina have been exceptionally vocal against the war and have spoken out against Putin's regime. Their compatriot Sergiy Stakhovsky has even signed up for the military reserves.

Russians Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev have also expressed their displeasure at the situation and advocated for peace.

Schwartzman was asked for his opinion on Stakhovsky signing up for the reserves in a recent interview with La Nacional. The Argentine expressed his awe at Stakhovsky's decision, pointing out how common people tend to be the true victims of war.

The 29-year-old also highlighted how Russian tennis stars have spoken out against the atrocities, indicating that tennis players from both nations are united against the war.

"(Stakhovsky's decision) Is awesome. It's just that you can't believe it," Diego Schwartzman said. "The unworthy situation makes you feel bad. Everything that is being experienced by leaders or governments that do not agree is very ugly. And in the end those who suffer are the people, the common people."

"I have a very good vibe with Rublev, with (Karen) Khachanov and they have already expressed themselves," he added. "They are very friendly people. Russians and Ukrainians are on the same side in sports, for peace and against what is happening."

"It's clear who the culprits are" - Diego Schwartzman

During the interview with La Nacional, Diego Schwartzman made his position clear on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. He pointed out how the families of several Ukrainian tennis players are still stranded in war-torn parts of Ukraine as Russia slowly demolishes the country.

"Picking it up with people who have nothing to do with it is wrong; It's clear who the culprits are," Diego Schwartzman said. "There are many families of Ukrainian tennis players who had to stay in that country."

Schwartzman noted that several terrible images from the battlefield are doing the rounds. He also explained why he recently decided to post some anti-war photos of renowned street artist Banksy.

"There are many images that are seen that are terrible," he continued. "The other day in my house I posted some photos because I have a lot of pictures of Banksy, who is against the war and usually makes a parody with wars, bombs. It can not be believed."

