"Rusty" Alexander Zverev will get his form back before too long: Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz had an easy time taking on Alexander Zverev at the 2023 United Cup, beating the German 6-1, 6-4 in straight sets. However, the American doesn't think the convincing victory margin is a reflection of his own game, attributing it more to Zverev's form at the moment.

On his comeback trail after the ankle injury he sustained at the French Open, the United Cup is the former World No. 2's first competitive tournament. In his first match at the event, he fell in straight sets as well, falling 4-6, 2-6 to Jiri Lehecka.

Speaking at his press conference after the win over Zverev, Fritz expanded on his opponent's current status, noting that he was "a bit rusty" and gave him a few free points. At the same time, he remains hopeful of the World No. 12 returning to the top once again, commenting that it won't take him too long.

"I felt pretty good. I think it was tough to judge my level because I do feel like he's coming back from injury, he's a bit rusty. He was giving me a good amount of free points. I'm really happy with it. I'm sure it won't take him too long for him to kind of fully get his form back," he said.

As for his own start to the season, Taylor Fritz was glad to begin the year with two confidence-boosting wins at the United Cup, having previously beaten Lehecka in straight sets.

"It's great to start the year off with some wins, for sure," he added. "I think just the confidence aspect of tennis is super important. Especially going to Australian Open, coming off of off-season, it's good to start with some wins."

Taylor Fritz & co to take on Great Britain in Sydney City Finals at United Cup

Having beaten the Czech Republic team 4-1 in their first tie at the 2023 United Cup, Team USA advanced to the City Finals in Sydney with their early 2-0 lead against Germany. In addition to Taylor Fritz securing the win against Alexander Zverev, Madison Keys hit her way past Julie Niemeier in straight sets to give her country a strong lead heading into the final day of group matches.

Awaiting the American contingent in the City Finals is Great Britain, who got out of a difficult group containing hosts Australia and a Rafael Nadal-led Spain. Fritz is likely, therefore, to face off against Cameron Norrie in the singles rubber, while Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula could likely face off against Katie Swan and Harriet Dart.

