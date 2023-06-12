's-Hertogenbosch 2023: Men's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money and more | Libema Open

The 32nd edition of the men's singles tournament at the Libema Open will start on Monday, June 12. Defending champion Tim van Rijthoven will be unable to compete because of an injury but there are a number of top players who make for an exciting player field.

These include Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner and Borna Coric, among others. This tournament will also be Milos Raonic's first since his long hiatus from tennis that lasted two years.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about the grass-court event.

What is the Libema Open?

The Libema Open is a grass-court event that takes place in June. The inaugural edition of the men's singles event took place in 1990 with Israel's Amon Mansdorf becoming the champion by beating Alexander Volkov in the final.

Patrick Rafter and Nicolas Mahut are the record champions at the ATP 250 tournament with three titles each. Other players who have triumphed before in 's-Hertogenbosch include Lleyton Hewitt and David Ferrer.

Venue

The Libema Open will take place at the Autotron Rosmalen in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Players

Jannik Sinner in action at the French Open

Daniil Medvedev is the top seed at the ATP 250 tournament and will be a heavy favorite to win the event. The Russian suffered an opening-round exit at the French Open and will be eager to win the Libema Open, especially after losing in last year's final.

Second seed Jannik Sinner also suffered a disappointing defeat at Roland Garros and will look to bounce back strongly during the grass-court season. Borna Coric produced some promising performances on clay and has the quality to do well on grass. The Croat is capable of being a title contender, as is fourth seed Alex de Minaur.

The likes of Miomir Kecmanovic, Tallon Griekspoor, Ugo Humbert and Maxime Cressy are all among the seeded players and will be expected to have good runs in 's-Hertogenbosch.

Schedule

The main draw of the Libema Open will commence on June 12 with the opening round. The quarterfinals are set for June 16 while the semifinals will take place on June 17. The men's singles final is scheduled to take place on June 18.

Prize Money

The total prize pool for the Libema Open is €676,630 and the winner of the men's singles event will earn €102,460 and 250 ranking points. Here is the prize money breakdown for the ATP 250 event:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner €102,460 250 Runner-up €59,760 150 Semifinal €35,135 90 Quarterfinal €20,360 45 Round of 16 €11,825 20 Round of 32 €7225 0

Where to Watch the Libema Open

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch the Libema Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

