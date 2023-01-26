"S**t they don't see" - Nick Kyrgios back in the gym after undergoing knee surgery, shows off progress

Australian star Nick Kyrgios recently underwent knee surgery on his left leg to fix the injury that forced him to skip this year's Australian Open. His left knee developed a cyst in the cartilage which absorbs shock between the shin and thigh bones, rendering it impossible for him to play as well as he would like to.

Kyrgios, who won the doubles title at last year's Australian Open with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinankis, was unable, therefore, to defend his doubles title or play to win his maiden singles Slam.

Kyrgios recently shared an update with his fans where he posted a photo of himself in the hospital post-surgery.

"surgery complete. I’ll be doing everything I can do get back to my best. To the real ones checking in and sending the vibes…. I love you," Kyrgios wrote.

The Australian's manager Daniel Horsefall, meanwhile, revealed to Australian newspaper The Herald and The Age that the 27-year-old is aiming for a comeback in March at this year's Indian Wells Masters. In preparation for that, last year's Wimbledon finalist is back in the gym, training to get back on his feet in time for the tournament slated to begin on March 6.

Kyrgios took to his Instagram stories to share his progress. He captioned one photo:

"Back in the lab 2 days after getting the knee fixed."

Kyrgios also shot back at the haters who generally do not know what is going on behind the scenes but are quick to criticize him.

"Shit they don't see," Kyrgios wrote.

Nick Kyrgios at the gym recovering from his knee surgery

Nick Kyrgios revealed how he waited until the last minute to withdraw from Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios in practice at the 2023 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios, who is yet to play any competitive tennis since the turn of the year, revealed at his Australian Open press conference why he waited until the last moment to withdraw from the tournament, stating that he wanted to give himself a chance to compete in front of his home fans at this point in his career.

Having made a remarkable rise in the rankings, Kyrgios was confident of making a deep run at the event and had some hope of recovering enough fitness to compete at Melbourne Park. However, after his last practice session, the Aussie realized it was a fool's dream and abandoned the idea, much to his dislike.

"I was ranked outside 100 a year ago. Now I've had the year I had last year and back inside the 20, being seeded at a Grand Slam, feeling as good as I'm feeling and playing the way I'm feeling."

"Yeah, I wanted to give myself a chance. I had some hope. But, you know, after today, I hit with Thanasi, someone who's playing the way he's playing, and he pushed me around the court a little bit. That was more of a realistic type, a hit of the intensity that was coming. It was easier to make the call today," Kyrios said.

Poll : 0 votes