Khololwam Montsi: 'Rafael Nadal is my idol, but brother inspired me to play tennis'

Many players get inspired to take up a sport by watching the famous legends on television, like Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal. For some others, like South African teenager Khololwam Montsi, the inspiration comes from their family surroundings.

Khololwam Montsi is a rising 17-year-old from South Africa, who is currently ranked No. 13 in the ITF junior rankings. He has won 12 ITF junior titles and has been making many people sit up and take notice of his potential.

Rising star Kholo Montsi stole the show at the #TSAJuniorAwards by walking away as the Boys Player of the year & Players Players of the year.



The 16-year-old clinched his first junior Grade II and Grade A titles this year and reached a career high ranking of 22 in the world 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/qR0NXaclkO — Tennis South Africa (@TennisSA) October 6, 2019

Montsi says he took up the sport because he wanted to be like his brother Sipho, who is two years older than him.

Khololwam Montsi during the ITF African Junior Championships in 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa

In an interview to the Tennis365 website, Montsi says, "My brother played pretty much every sport from soccer to rugby and cricket at school. As the younger brother, I looked up to my older brother and I wanted to copy him, did the same sports and everything. I think the only thing I did differently was squash and karate. Once my brother played tennis all of a sudden I was like ‘oh well I want to play tennis’."

"He started travelling with the South African side. He travelled a lot and I told myself ‘well I want to travel’ so I pretty much dropped karate. I wanted to be like him and picked up the sport at seven. I hear many people say I watch Rafael Nadal and watched [Roger] Federer, but I am often the only person that started playing the sport not because of an actual tennis player," he added.

19-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is known for his fighting spirit, something which Montsi says he is inspired by.

Khololwam Montsi says he tries to combine the strengths of all the top players, including Rafael Nadal

While he may have been inspired by his brother, who also reached the Top 100 in the ITF junior ranks, Montsi says he now looks at the top players - including 19-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal - and tries to combine their strengths to create his own best version of the game.

"My idol is Rafael Nadal, but my favourite player is Nick Kyrgios. I like to look at a lot of the top guys and try and combine all of their strengths. Look at [Novak] Djokovic's backhands for example, (Roger) Federer’s forehands. I wouldn’t imitate the same style, but just take note of the way they do it and then I try to take Rafael Nadal’s fighting spirit, [Gael] Monfils’ flair or Kyrgios’ flair and I try to combine everything,” Montsi said.

Montsi says Gael Monfils and Nick Kyrgios - seen here at the Citi Taste Of Tennis at New York in August 2017 - are also among his favourites

Montsi is an exciting talent to watch. By his own admission, he loves being an entertainer on the court, just like some of his favourite players Gael Monfils and Nick Kyrgios. “I can bring my own energy, but I love that feeling of the crowd. I watch a lot of Monfils, Kyrgios, the entertaining players so I think that’s where it started to come from. I love to pump myself up, play with the crowd and just give it my all. I also love to entertain people on the side," he said.

Born in Ginsberg, the home town of #SteveBiko, 17 year old tennis player Kholo Montsi is today on his way to Paris to play in the junior boys at #FrenchOpen2020. I spoke to Kholo, last night. Says he’s ready to perform his best in what will be his last junior grand clam champs pic.twitter.com/dJjqQ0k5oj — cheryl roberts (@cherylroberts00) September 29, 2020

Khololwam Montsi will be competing at the junior boys' event at Roland Garros, where he will get a chance to rub shoulders with some of those players, including Rafael Nadal, who will be aiming for a record 13th title at the French Open in Paris.