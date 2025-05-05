Sachia Vickery turns nostalgic about WWE superstars Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy as she fondly remembers their shocking WrestleMania comeback

World No. 373 Sachia Vickery has gushed about WWE legends Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy's famous return at WrestleMania 33. She labelled the iconic tag team in wrestling as her childhood heroes.

Vickery was last seen in action at the Australian Open, where she couldn't get past the qualifiers. After promising wins over Ana Konjuh and Sayaka Ishii in the first two rounds, Viktorija Golubic outfoxed her in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

The American took to her social media account on Sunday (May 4, 2025) to share her admiration for WWE legends Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy. Here's what she said while sharing a video of their surprise WrestleMania return.

"The way I would have passed out, my childhood heroes @JeffHardy @MattHardy @WWE," Sachia Vickery said via Instagram.

Sachia Vickery shares an update on social media - Image Source: @Vickery Instagram

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy, known as the Hardy Boyz, are one of the most decorated tag teams in professional wrestling. The duo has captured a record 13 World Tag Team Championships between the WWE, TNA, and ROH.

The Hardy Boyz made an unexpected return on April 2, 2017, in WWE and entered the Fatal 4-way ladder match at WrestleMania 33. They defeated the likes of Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Cesaro & Sheamus, and Enzo Amore & Big Cass to become the new Raw tag-team champions.

Meanwhile, Vickery is yet to find her feet on the main tour and establish herself as a serious contender. She reached the second round in Stuttgart and Austin last year, which are her best results in the last five years.

Vickery has shown her potential in the past by reaching the semifinals of the 2018 ASB Classic and the Monterrey Open. Despite a valiant effort against Caroline Wozniacki, she was defeated by the Dane in Auckland the Timea Babos humbled her in Monterrey.

Sachia Vickery has never reached the 3R of a Major event in her career

Vickery in action at the WTA 500 Guadalajara Open - Source: Getty

Sachia Vickery made her debut at the Majors in the 2013 US Open. She entered the main draw in New York with a wildcard and outsmarted Mirjana Lucic in the first round. She then locked horns with Julia Glushko in the second round but lost to the qualifier in a close encounter 7-5, 6-3.

Interestingly, the American has eliminated former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in London. She took on the Czech in the first round of the 2018 edition and overpowered her in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.

Vickery made her most recent appearance at a Major event in the 2024 French Open. Despite a valiant effort against Ons Jabeur, the Tunisian outclassed her in the first round 6-3, 6-2.

The 29-year-old has reached the second round of a Major event six times in her career but is yet to get past this stage. She will be expected to enter the qualifiers in Paris this year.

