Sacramento Kings invite Jenson Brooksby for home game, American rings the bell ahead of NBA match against the Washington Wizards

Sacramento's very own Jenson Brooksby was hosted by the oldest team in the NBA, the Sacramento Kings, for their home game on Friday night. The World No. 48 also received a special honor as he was invited to ring the bell ahead of the start of the Kings' game against the Washington Wizards.

Brooksby, who is among nine Americans ranked inside the ATP Top 50, had a bittersweet experience, however, as the Kings lost 111-125 to the Wizards. But he was understandably quite thrilled to be a special guest for Friday's match at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The 22-year-old took to social media to express his excitement at being hosted by the Kings and getting the opportunity to ring the bell. He also received a warm introduction followed by a huge round of applause from fellow Sacramento fans.

"Thanks for having me @sacramentokings," Jenson Brooksby wrote on Instagram stories.

Via Instagram - Jenson Brooksby during the NBA match between Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.

Brooksy last played on tour at the Swiss Indoors Basel back in October, losing his first-round match to Ugo Humbert. Brooksby achieved his career-high singles ranking of No. 33 in June this year and also made two of his three career ATP Finals at the Dallas Open and the Atlanta Open respectively.

Jenson Brooksby to open his 2023 campaign at the Tata Open Maharashtra

Jenson Brooksby in action at the 2022 US Open.

Jenson Brooksby is set to start his 2023 season at the Tata Open Maharashtra - an ATP 250 event in Pune, India, starting next week. The American will be seeded 5th at the Tata Open Maharashtra, behind Marin Cilic, Botic Van de Zandschulp, Emil Ruusuvuori, and Sebastian Baez. The youngster will then travel to Melbourne for his maiden appearance at the Australian Open.

Brooksby's best run at a Grand Slam tournament came in the 2021 US Open when the then 20-year-old became the youngest American to reach the US Open fourth round since Andy Roddick in 2002.

He defeated Mikael Ymer, current American No. 1 Taylor Fritz, and Aslan Karatsev to set up a clash against Novak Djokovic. Brooksby then grabbed a set off the Serbian great before losing in four sets. He also reached the third round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in his maiden appearance there.

