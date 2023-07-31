"Sad about my performance" - Fabio Fognini apologizes to fans for loss to World No. 164 Joris De Loore

Fabio Fognini apologized to fans after a disappointing loss to World No. 164 Joris De Loore in the semifinals of the 2023 Zug Challenger.

The Belgian surprised Fognini in straight sets in Zug, winning after just over an hour, 7-6(3), 6-1.

"Sad about my performance this morning! Sorry. Thanks for the nice week you give us," Fognini wrote (via his Instagram story).

The 36-year-old Italian didn't convert a break point in the first game of the match and then failed to capitalize while serving for the set at 6-5. The 30-year-old Belgian broke back, took the tie-break, and then lost just one game in the third set to book himself a place in the final of the Zug Challenger.

Fabio Fognini previously defeated Kilian Feldbausch, 6-4, 6-2, in the first round, Aziz Dougaz, 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-0, in the second round, and Jakub Mensik, 6-4, 6-2, in the quarterfinals at the Swiss tournament.

It was the first tournament in which Fognini has managed to get three victories in a row in 2023, his second tournament back after recovering from an injury that forced him to miss Wimbledon.

As for Joris De Loore, he didn't manage to win the title in Zug, as he lost to the Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, in the final.

Fabio Fognini to face Andrea Collarini in the first round of the 2023 San Marino Challenger

Fabio Fognini at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023

Fabio Fognini will continue his clay court season as he is getting ready to play at the 2023 San Marino Challenger after reaching the semifinals of the Zug Challenger.

Fognini will face Argentina's Andrea Collarini in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday, August 1, which will be the first head-to-head duel between the two.

The Italian is coming from a semi-successful showing at Zug, unlike his opponent Collarini, who hasn't beaten anyone in over a month. After reaching the quarterfinals of the Parma Challenger, the 31-year-old Argentinian-American lost five matches in a row in straight sets.

Collarini wasn't able to handle Francesco Maestrelli, 4-6, 0-6, in the quarterfinals of the Parma Challenger, Aleksandar Kovacevic, 5-7, 3-6, in the first round of Wimbledon qualifying, Sebastian Ofner, 4-6, 2-6, in the first round of the Salzburg Challenger, Enzo Couacaud, 6-7(7), 6-7(2), in the first round of Bastad Open qualifying, and Thiago Seyboth Wild, 4-6, 4-6, in the first round of the Hamburg European Open qualifying.