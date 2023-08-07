"Sad to see Carlos Alcaraz hanging out with him" - Tennis fans react to Spaniard playing golf with Alexander Zverev amid abuse allegations

Alexander Zverev recently shared a picture of him and Carlos Alcaraz playing golf. The meeting has drawn attention from tennis fans, who have urged the Spaniard to stay away from the German amid abuse allegations.

Zverev has been accused of "bodily harm" by his ex-girlfriend, Brenda Patea, who is also the mother of his child. Based on this, the public prosecutor's office in Berlin has applied for a "penalty order."

This is the second time that the German has been accused of abuse by his former girlfriends. In 2019, his other former girlfriend accused him of domestic abuse. Earlier this week, the duo went golfing, and Zverev joked about beating the World No. 1.

"I have good news everyone. We have a chance against him in golf," the German wrote on his Instagram story.

Soon after their meeting, tennis fans started to react to this meeting and question Alcaraz for meeting the accused. Some fans even expressed their sadness at seeing the Spaniard voluntarily spend time with the German.

"Sad to see Carlos hanging out with him.. two women assaulted by Zverev."

Fans on Twitter also pointed out Alexander Zverev's strategy of making people forget about his abuse allegations by being with "likeable players."

"Zverev makes sure to make it known that he’s friends with all the likable players on tour so we can forget all the allegations against him."

Fans also mocked Zverev's social media caption and hinted at him going to jail in the near future.

"The ‘bad’ news is that Carlos won’t be playing with you behind bars, Sascha."

Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz will compete at the Canadian Open 2023

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eleven

Alexander Zverev will now compete at the Canadian Open after winning the Hamburg Open title. The German did not drop a set en route to his title-winning run in Germany.

At the Canadia Open, the former World No. 2 will take on Tallon Griekspoor in the first round of the tournament. The German last played at the Canadian Open in 2019, when he lost to Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, has received a bye in the first round and hence will kick off his campaign in the second round. The World No. 1 will face either Ben Shelton or Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the second round.