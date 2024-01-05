“Sad” - Victoria Azarenka reacts to media publication highlighting Jelena Ostapenko’s seemingly cold handshake

Victoria Azarenka reacted negatively to a social media post about her handshake with Jelena Ostapenko after their quarterfinals clash at the Brisbane International.

Azarenka beat Ostapenko in a three-set marathon earlier today, January 5, in a match that had no shortage of drama. The slugfest saw the pair go toe-to-toe for two and a half hours, with the 34-year-old veteran prevailing over the Latvian, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Tempers flared during the ninth game of the third set when the No. 3 seed Ostapenko berated the chair umpire for what seemed like a contentious call according to her. After a heated discussion, she would proceed to call the umpire "blind," while promising her that she'd never be allowed to officiate another game of hers in the future.

"You are blind, it is impossible to play when you make so much mistakes. I never want you at my match again, you will never be at my match," Ostapenko said to chair umpire Julie Kjendlie.

The match would also go on to end with a frosty handshake between the players, with Ostapenko proceeding to her chair without acknowledging the umpire.

While Victoria Azarenka did not address the outburst during her on-court interview, she did react online after her handshake with Jelena Ostapenko made the rounds garnering attention.

She criticized Tennis Channel for their "handshake crowd" statement after they put a photograph of the pair at the net.

"This is for the, I'm Just Here For The Handshake crowd," Tennis Channel's caption read.

Azarenka responded by expressing her disappointment with the post.

"There is an actual crowd like that? Sad... What an embarrassing post," Victoria Azarenka wrote in response.

Azarenka responds to Tennis Channel's post about her handshake with Jelena Ostapenko at the 2024 Brisbane International - X, formerly Twitter

Victoria Azarenka pays tribute to Jelena Ostapenko's warrior instincts post-match

Victoria Azarenka at the 2024 Brisbane International in Brisbane, Australia - Getty Images

Victoria Azarenka paid tribute to Jelena Ostapenko's warrior-like instincts post-match after prevailing in their three-set thriller.

Speaking to the crowd, she admitted that walking into today's match fully well expecting a war.

"She has proved she can beat anyone on any given day. She makes you fight for every point, she was blasting returns, blasting winners," she said.

Speaking about the game, Azarenka joked that sometimes only a helmet can save oneself from the Latvian's powerful game.

"With Jelena, sometimes you have to put on a helmet and try to stay in there," she said. "The quality of tennis was incredible, so to be able to go through ... I'm very proud," concluded Azarenka.