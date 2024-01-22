"Sad it wasn’t for longer but going up from here" - Emma Raducanu 'grateful' for Australian Open comeback despite 2R exit

Emma Raducanu expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to make a comeback at the 2024 Australian Open, despite her exit from the tournament in the second round.

Raducanu's 2023 season was marred by a series of injuries that forced her to withdraw from most of the tournaments and undergo three surgeries — on her right ankle and both wrists.

The former World No. 10 made a comeback this season after an eight-month hiatus and had a winning start at the 2024 ASB Classic. She secured a victory in her first match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

However, the Brit's journey was cut short in the subsequent round when she faced a tough 6-7(5), 7-6(3), 6-1 defeat against eventual runner-up, Elina Svitolina. Making her first Grand Slam appearance in a year at the 2024 Australian Open, Raducanu dominated her first-round match, defeating Shelby Rogers with a commanding score of 6-3, 6-2.

The 21-year-old then faced World No. 94 Wang Yafan in the second round, who defeated her 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, bringing an end to her time in Melbourne. Despite her early exit from the Melbourne Slam, Raducanu expressed her gratitude for her time in Australia.

Taking to social media, the Brit acknowledged that it was disappointing that her campaign was cut short, but she is hopeful that will only be "going up" from now.

"aus off ct, 🙏 grateful for my first trip back. i loved seeing you all and the support, thank you ♥️ sad it wasn’t for longer but going up from here 🙌 ," Raducanu captioned her Instagram post.

Emma Raducanu: "I'm feeling more confident than ever, very positive"

Emma Raducanu at the 2024 Australian Open

At the post-match press conference, following her loss to Wang Yafan at the 2024 Australian Open, Emma Raducanu expressed that she is much more 'confident' and 'composed'.

"I'm feeling more confident than ever," Emma Raducanu said. "I was actually feeling good about my tennis. Mentally, I just felt really composed the entire time. Even in the first set when I was making a ton of errors with the wind, I always had this feeling that I was coming back, just tidy up the errors."

Emma Raducanu also stated that she is feeling "very positive" and talked about her new approach of prioritizing daily victories rather than fixating on wins or losses. The 2021 US Open winner said that she is aware of the subtle disparities between her performance levels, acknowledging that minor adjustments can significantly enhance her overall game and boost her confidence.

"I'm more focused on level and the practice days, trying to win the day rather than focusing more on win or loss. I know the difference between me playing okay and me playing good or me playing great are just really, really in the details, like doing a few things just 5% better. I think it makes a huge difference. I'm feeling very positive," she added.