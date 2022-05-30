"Saddened you put money before Rafa, the player who has made your tournament" - Tennis fans react as Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic is scheduled for the night session at French Open

Tennis fans waiting for the scheduling of the quarterfinal between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 French Open finally have an answer. The highly-anticipated clash between the tennis titans will take place during the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday. 'Advantage: Djokovic' is what the sentiment is from most fans.
Nadal and Djokovic both recently spoke about their respective preferences for when they wanted the match to take place. The Spaniard prefers the day session on clay as the heat helps make his topspin-heavy groundstrokes even more lethal, along with quicker ball speed as well.
Tennis fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the scheduling of the match and picked their favorite to win Chapter 59 of the epic rivalry.
"Saddened you put money before Rafa, the player who has made your tournament. Making it a night game favours Djokovic. These night games are awful. So cold! Too busy between day and night. Too late to travel on metro afterwards. So it's all about money rather than tennis," one fan expressed.
"Why do that to your 13 time champion RG?" said another fan, adding, "He (Djokovic) has 2 days off anyway. And he plays better in the day. At night the ball is slower and heavier. It's a total advantage for Djoker.
"The Nadal-Djokovic at night. If Nadal did not have enough with his physique and his foot, now they put him in the hour that clearly harms him. If in case of doubt it was clear that they were not going to help him. They just need to put the game at 12 at night (translated)," another account wrote.
Another fan even went on to make a prediction for the match, terming top seed Djokovic a comfortable winner, but feels Nadal will fight hard.
At the same time, some fans believe that the 13-time Roland Garros champion is the one who has nothing to lose this time around. Djokovic is the defending champion and the favorite going into the tournament this year and they feel there is more pressure on the Serb to win.
Despite scheduling not being in the World No. 5's favour, he is still the 'man to beat' at the French Open, regardless of who his opponent is, some other fans expressed. While Djokovic won their match last year (which was played at night), Nadal leads their Roland Garros head-to-head 7-2, losing to the Serb in 2015 in the quarterfinals as well. The Spaniard has lost only thrice at Roland Garros, with two of them at the hand of Djokovic.
Every match that I play could be my last match here in Roland Garros: Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal has has been playing with an existing foot injury for almost two decades. The 21-time Major winner aggravated the same foot injury again in the build-up to the French Open in Rome and expressed that he feels fortunate to have made it to the quarterfinals. He went on to say that any match could be his last at Roland Garros at this point in his career.
"Two weeks and a half ago, even if I had good hopes after, positive hopes after Rome, I even don't know if I would be able to be here," he said after his fourth-round win.
"So just enjoying the fact that I am here for one more year. And being honest, every match that I play here, I don't know if gonna be my last match here in Roland Garros in my tennis career, no? That's my situation now," he added.
The quarterfinal clash against Djokovic will be a tough mountain to climb for the Spaniard. He will need to recover quickly for his match on Tuesday after over 4 hours on court against Felix Auger-Aliassime.