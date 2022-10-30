"Sadly happens ALL THE TIME; anyone who abuses their kids is just a POS" - Rennae Stubbs joins Victoria Azarenka in condemning father seen hitting his daughter on tennis court

Former Australian tennis player Rennae Stubbs took to Twitter to express her disgust at a video of a man mercilessly beating his daughter on a tennis court.

Stubbs is a former doubles Grand Slam champion and has coached the likes of Samantha Stosur, Eugenie Bouchard, Karolina Pliskova and, most recently, Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open.

A video of the heinous act was shared on Instagram by Croatian actor Igor Guric. Victoria Azarenka was one of the first in the tennis world to react to the horrifying video, calling it an "absolute disgrace."

Stubbs took to Twitter soon after to condemn the "disgusting" incident, adding that such things were only too common.

"Wow disgusting!!! Sadly this happens ALL THE TIME but we sadly don’t have it on film. Anyone who abuses their kids is just a POS," Rennae Stubbs tweeted.

"No athlete is going to talk about the vulnerabilities because that is seen as a weakness" - Rennae Stubbs on tennis players' mental health struggles

2022 US Open - Day 5

Rennae Stubbs recently reflected on the mental health struggles tennis players go through these days.

Stubbs, who was speaking to MSNBC's Nicole Wallace on Deadline White House's special report on America's mental health emergency, said that many players don't open up about their mental health issues because it is seen as a "weakness."

"Everybody has something and often, those are things you don't talk about or you don't hear about. And no athlete is going to talk about the vulnerabilities because that is seen as a weakness," said Stubbs.

Stubbs emphasized the need to talk about mental health.

"Just like men don't talk about these problems because they see it as a weakness. So it's super important that everybody keeps talking about it. And it is an issue," she added.

