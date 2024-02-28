Sam Querrey's clip regarding the rates for a private session with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz at the upcoming Netflix Slam left Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou in splits.

The retired American tennis star uploaded the video to his Instagram account, poking fun at the $150,000 private sessions in a hilarious skit. Amongst the various things enacted in the video, Querrey described his $2,000 private clinic alongside John Isner as the “steal of the century.”

Querrey then joked about what somebody would get from him for the $150,000.

"I’ll walk your dog; I’ll teach you how to fold laundry; I’ll even give you a psychological lesson on how not to win a Major; I’ll do your taxes; I’ll make you some lunch; I’ll teach you how to make amazing social media content; I’ll even tuck you in at night," he said.

Querrey, now a professional pickleball player, concluded by promising fans that he'd teach them how to play the "next best thing!"

"And since you won’t be winning a Slam, I’ll teach you the next best thing – how to play pickleball," he added.

Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams' ex-coach currently with Holger Rune, couldn't help but laugh at Querrey's skit.

The illustrious coach re-shared the video through his X, formerly Twitter, account, with the caption:

"So funny!"

The Netflix Slam is due to take place on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. PT. Hosted by MGM Resorts International, it will take place at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Other stars set to feature at the event include local icons Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, retired stars Bob and Mike Bryan, along with Asia Muhammad and Eugenie Bouchard.

Rafael Nadal set to make his return in Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal is all set to make a comeback at the Indian Wells Open in the first week of May.

The Spaniard has been out of action since the 2024 Brisbane International — his first tournament in almost a year — where he lost in the quarter-finals to Jordan Thompson. During the match, he picked up another injury, which sidelined him for the Australian Open.

Hoping to be fit in time for the Qatar Open, Nadal ruled himself out before the tournament. The Spaniard is now slated to take on compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match in Las Vegas in the first week of March before the start of Indian Wells. He will play his first match at the ATP Masters on Thursday, March 7, during the evening session.

A three-time champion with a 59-11 record at the event, Nadal will look to make a triumphant comeback in the Californian desert.

