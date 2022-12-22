Samantha Stosur reacts to Rafael Nadal being in top 10 of ATP rankings for 900 consecutive weeks

Samantha Stosur is in awe of Rafael Nadal extending his already marathon stay in the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

The King of Clay first entered the top 10 in 2005 when he was only 18 years old and has not budged from there since. He recently became the first player to remain in the top ten of the ATP singles rankings for 900 consecutive weeks.

Stosur took to social media to react to that feat.

"900 consecutive weeks in the top 10," the 2011 US Open champion's caption read followed by the face screaming in fear emoji.

Samantha Stosur's Instagram story.

Nadal started the 2022 season as the World No. 6 but produced some brilliant performances in the first half of the season to return to the top 3 of the ATP rankings. The 36-year-old is currently ranked second, 800 points behind World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Rafael Nadal remains satisfied with his performances in 2022 season

Rafael Nadal in action at the 2022 ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal ended his 2022 campaign ranked World No. 2, with a 39-8 win-loss record. He won four titles, including the Australian Open and French Open.

Speaking about his year, the Spaniard recently said that he was satisfied with the way the season went by, considering he won two Grand Slam titles — a feat he thinks is no small achievement.

"I think the year in general has been very good at a professional level. Two Grand Slam titles are not easily won every year and that has made me satisfied in terms of results. It is true that I have had some injuries at the beginning of the year and in the middle of the year that have prevented me from competing in other tournaments and kept me at home longer than desired," he expressed.

The 22-time Major winner also spoke about a milestone in his personal life, the birth of his first child.

"On a personal level, moments of immense joy have also been combined with the birth of our son with others in which we went through complicated situations that kept us on our toes and prevented a normal development of what we were doing, in my case competing in the open USA. But in the end everything turned out well and I have the sweet taste of the year that is about to end," he stated.

The 36-year-old will start his 2023 season by representing Spain at the inaugural edition of the United Cup. Spain are drawn in Group D of the tournament alongside Australia and Great Britain. Nadal is scheduled to face Cameron Norrie and Nick Kyrgios during the group stages.

