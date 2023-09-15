Judy Murray has added a touch of humour to the reactions on Andy Murray's marathon win for Team Britain at the 2023 Davis Cup.

The former World No. 1 once again proved his critics wrong and earned a valuable point for his country in Manchester. He outfoxed Leandro Riedi of Switzerland in a tight three-set encounter, 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-4.

Murray stuck to his reputation this season and made yet another stunning comeback. His mother Judy reacted cheekily to the Brit's classic victory and expressed her support for Great Britain.

"Same old," Judy Murray said on Twitter

Expand Tweet

The 36-year-old helped the Brits to open the scoring in their Davis Cup match against Switzerland. However, the contest is currently poised at 1-1, with Cameron Norrie losing his bout against Stan Wawrinka in straight sets.

Murray has been a touch of inspiration for this season, considering his apparent sheer desire to win matches and never-say-die attitude on the tennis court. He has managed to amass 28 wins from 41 matches and title-winning runs at multiple ATP Challenger Series events.

He also secured a runner-up finish at the Qatar Open and reached the third round at the Canada Open.

Reflecting on his hard-earned victory at the 2023 Davis Cup, the Brit felt relieved to have changed the match's course and end up on the winning side.

“It’s obviously incredible to get through that one. It easily could have gone the other way. It was ridiculous the shots he was pulling off, amazing, amazing returning. I kept fighting and tried to stay focused and managed to turn it round," Andy Murray said.

Andy Murray dedicates the Davis Cup win to his grandmother

Andy Murray

After opening the scoring for his country, Great Britain, the 36-year-old disclosed that he was unable to attend his grandmother's funeral and dedicted the victory to her. He also apologised to his family members for not being able to be there with them during a tough period.

"Today is a tough day for me. It's actually my grandmother's funeral today and ... sorry. I am sorry to my family that I'm not able to be there, but gran, that was for you," Andy Murray said.

The World No. 41 has been putting in the hard yards to his find his best form on the main tour. Critics and tennis enthusiasts have labelled him as an inspiration this season and praised him for overcoming tough injuries in the recent past.

Team Great Britain will be determined to outclass the Swiss brigade and progress further in the Davis Cup. The tie may tilt in their favour if Dan Evans and Neal Skupski defeat Marc-Andrea Huesler and Dominic Stricker in the doubles contest.