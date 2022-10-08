San Diego Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The 2022 San Diego Open is the final WTA 500 tournament of the season and will be held from October 10-16.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek leads a very strong field, as 13 of the current top 20 players are set to participate in the event. The Pole will be the favorite to scoop up yet another title. Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka are seeded second and third respectively, with American Jessica Pegula being the fourth seed.

Maria Sakkari received a last-minute wildcard and is seeded fifth. Teen star Coco Gauff has had some great results this season, but is still looking for her first title of the year. She is the sixth seed, followed by Caroline Garcia and Daria Kasatkina as the seventh and eighth seeds, respectively.

Ons Jabeur, Anett Kontaveit and Simona Halep are the only top 10 players missing in action this week. While the Estonian picked up a back injury in Ostrava this week, the former World No. 1 shut down her season a while ago.

Grand Slam champions Garbine Muguruza and Elena Rybakina, along with Americans Madison Keys and Danielle Collins, are also in contention. Sloane Stephens and Leylah Fernandez were the other wildcard recipients, while Bianca Andreescu and Sofia Kenin used protected rankings to get into the main draw.

The qualifying rounds, which will take place from October 8-9, will also feature some big names in the mix. Zhang Shuai, Kaia Kapeni, Qinwen Zheng and Liudmila Samsonova, all ranked in the top 35 at present, headline the qualifying draw.

With so many top players in the running, there won't be a dull moment at the San Diego Open next week. On that note, here are the broadcast details regarding the tournament:

Channel and live streaming details for San Diego Open

Jessica Pegula is the fourth seed at the San Diego Open.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France.

Canal+ - Poland.

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan.

DigiSport - Romania.

Network4 - Hungary.

iQIYI - China.

Now TV - Hong Kong.

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus.

O2 TV - Czech Republic.

Starhub - Singapore.

Super Tennis - Italy.

Tennis Channel - USA, Germany & Austria.

Tennis Channel / SRG - Switzerland.

Tennis Channel / Ziggosport - Netherlands.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

