36-year-old Sara Errani, a former Top-5 player in singles and World No. 1 in doubles, has no reason to keep playing tennis anymore, considering all that she has already achieved in the sport. However, the Italian is propelled by one thing and one thing only -- her love for tennis.

Errani will be in action at the 2023 Italian Open this week, where she received a wildcard into the main draw, and will take on fellow French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the opening round.

Speaking to the WTA ahead of the clash, Sara Errani talked at length about her career over the years, admitting in the process that she no longer has a "goal" in her mind other than enjoying herself and making some good memories on the court.

"I don't have a goal anymore, really," Sara Errani said. "In my head, I want to try to enjoy, to have more good memories. I'm playing because I love tennis and I love being on court. Until I can, I think I'm going to do this."

Errani had to take a brief break from the sport she loved so much in 2017-18, a result of a failed drug test that later resulted in a suspension for negligence by the ITF Tribunal. Although the World No. 78 mounted a comeback soon, it was not the same for her mentally.

The Italian admitted as much, recalling how she worked with a pyscholgist to get over her "serving yips" at the time. Thankfully, Errani knew what she had to do to get over the situation: simply suffer through it.

"It was tough, and a lot of it was mental. I worked with a psychologist. There was a lot of fear, I was afraid to serve and I understood that. Many players were in that situation, like [Elena] Dementieva," Errani said.

"Guillermo Coria even stopped tennis because of it. I wanted to still have fun with tennis, and I understood that I had to go over that situation, even if it was making me suffer so much. It happens to me when there are nerves or bad situations but I try to affrontare, to pass through it. If you want to enjoy things, you have to pass through the bad situations," she added.

"I'm going to enjoy it more than I did the last time" - Sara Errani on being back inside the top 100

The Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2014 - Day Six

Sara Errani broke into the top 100 of the WTA rankings earlier this year, after spending more than four years languishing just outside. Touching on the same, the 36-year-old appeared relieved to have finally conquered her "personal" goal, adding that she was going to enjoy being inside the world's top 100 more than she did in previous years.

"For three, four years I was around 103, 104," Sara Errani said. "I was thinking a lot about being back in the Top 100 and I was near, I was near but I couldn't. I did it more for me. It was a personal goal. And now I did what I wanted to do, so now I'm going to enjoy it more than I did the last time."

