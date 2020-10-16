Sardinia 2020: Lorenzo Musetti vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head & prediction | Forte Village Sardegna Open

Match details

Fixture: Lorenzo Musetti vs Laslo Djere

Date: 17 October 2020

Tournament: Forte Village Sardegna Open 2020

Round: Semi-Finals

Venue: Sardinia, Italy

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €271,345

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Lorenzo Musetti vs Laslo Djere preview

Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti has continued his magical run at the Forte Village Sardegna Open this week, and is now through to his first ATP level semi-final, making him the first player born in 2002 or later to achieve this feat.

Musetti has been on a tear since the resumption of the tour, winning 21 of his last 26 matches. The 18-year-old has been a player to watch for a while now - he is a former junior World No. 1 and also won the 2019 Australian Open boys' singles title.

Before September, Lorenzo Musetti had never beaten a top 100 player. Since then:



- Defeats 3x Grand Slam Champ Wawrinka

- Defeats former World No. 4 Nishikori

- Wins first-ever Challenger title

- Reaches first-ever ATP semi-final



Not a bad few weeks 😳 pic.twitter.com/s5uGl8ssKa — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 16, 2020

His opponent in the semi-finals will be 25-year-old Serbian Laslo Djere, ranked No. 74 in the world but a former World No. 27. The Serb has had mixed results coming into this week. He lost in the first round of both the US Open and the French Open, but reached the semi-finals of the ATP Kitzbuhel event as a qualifier, and also reached the quarter-finals of the ATP Challenger in Italy.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

Laslo Djere at the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour, and thus their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Laslo Djere prediction

Lorenzo Musetti with the 2019 Australian Open junior title in Melbourne

Musetti's run this week has included three wins - all in straight sets. On Friday, he came from 0-4 down in the second set to defeat the experienced German Yannick Hanfmann. The teenager has played great tennis all week, and his form over the past few months show that he is clearly ready to compete at the ATP level.

🇷🇸 Laslo Djere es el primer semifinalista en Cerdeña (6-4, 6-4 sobre Jiri Vesely).



Conoce la gran historia personal del jugador balcánico.#SardiniaOpen — ATP Tour en Español (@ATPTour_ES) October 16, 2020

Djere has also not dropped a set in three matches this week, including wins over India's Sumit Nagal in the first round, the No. 2 seed Dusan Lajovic in the second round, and the experienced Jiri Vesely in the quarter-finals.

With fellow Italian teen Jannik Sinner leading the way, Musetti looks all set to follow in his footsteps and join him in the Top 100 soon. He certainly has an explosive game and can win on Saturday, as long as he is not exhausted after his recent run.

Prediciton - Lorenzo Musetti to win in straight sets