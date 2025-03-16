Iga Swiatek's psychologist Daria Abramowicz was seen shouting during her Indian Wells semifinal against Mirra Andreeva. The Pole's title defense at the WTA 1000 event came to an end after she lost 6-7(1), 6-1, 3-6 to Mirra Andreeva. This was her second defeat to the Russian teenager within three weeks, having previously lost to her in the last four of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Swiatek did well to reach the semifinals after registering straight-set wins over Caroline Garcia, Dayana Yastremska, 15th seed Karolina Muchova and Zheng Qinwen. However, here, she could not go past Mirra Andreeva. During the match, the Pole's psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who always accompanies her to tournaments, was seen behaving in a tense manner, and many fans gave their thoughts on this.

One stated that they saw a similar situation with Stefanos Tsitsipas' parents, who coached him.

"I saw this before with Stef's parents and it wasn't pretty," the fan said.

One fan called Abramowicz's behavior "unprofessional", stating:

"Imagine expecting your client to be cool and collected during a high stress match and you look like this in the stands… unprofessional as f**k"

Another fan suggested Iga Swiatek to visit a "proper psychologist".

"Please Iga. See a proper psychologist or psychiatrist to resolve the trauma of the Olympics. This lady is not effective if she couldn't help you cope with the pressure of the Olympics," the fan said.

Here are some more fan reactions to Daria Abramowicz's behavior:

"Can she f**k off already? I can’t believe she claims to be a sport psychologist this is hell," one fan said.

"Can someone report her like they did vukov. How are you meant to be the sports psychologist and you’re doing this?" another fan said.

"Screaming like this when your player is already frustrated please and she deada** wanna convince us that she’s a professional psychologist," one fan commented.

Iga Swiatek speaks out on her defeat to Mirra Andreeva in Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek in action at the BNP Paribas Open (Image Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek recently spoke to Canal+ Sport about her defeat to Mirra Andreeva, stating that she did not play badly but lacked courage in important moments.

"I’m happy with my early matches here. And today, I wouldn’t say I played badly—rather, I lacked courage in key moments," the 23-year-old said (translated from Polish).

Swiatek now has 16 wins out of 20 matches so far in 2025 but is yet to win a title. The Pole has had long runs in a lot of key events, including the Australian Open, the Dubai Tennis Championships and the BNP Paribas Open, not to forget her helping Poland to the final of the United Cup. However, she has failed to go the distance in any of her tournaments so far.

Following her Indian Wells semifinal defeat, Iga Swiatek will next compete at the Miami Open, where she was the champion in 2022. Last season, she reached the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event before losing to Ekaterina Alexandrova.

