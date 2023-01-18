"Say what you want, this human has the most pure soul" - Nick Kyrgios makes cancer-stricken fan's day by taking her on Australian Open tour

Nick Kyrgios has the "most pure soul" says cancer ridden fan after the latter got to spend a day with the Aussie at Melbourne Park.

Kyrgios has suffered a lot over the past couple of days, having been forced out of the Australian Open due to a knee injury. The World No. 21 was scheduled to play Roman Safiullin in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday, January 17. However, he painfully announced the news of his shocking exit on Monday.

Despite the hardships of late, Kyrgios gifted the young fan some quality time by taking her on the Australian Open tour. Upon spending a day with the Australian No. 1, the fan took to social media to thank the player for gifting her an unforgettable day.

"@k1ngkyrg1os and @accelerate_physiotherapy gave me a day I could only dream of. After all Nick has been through the last couple days, he was selfless enough to take me around the Aus Open for the morning and have lunch together," she wrote in her Instagram post.

The cancer-ridden fan went on to convey that Nick Kyrgios has the "most pure soul" and expressed gratitude towards the whole team for helping her forget her misery for atleast a day.

"Say what you want, this human has the most pure soul, as do the gorgeous humans at accelerate physio. I am SO thankful, SO happy and it was so good to forget about the shit for a day and have my soul filled with pure joy," she added.

Nick Kyrgios hopes to draw insipiration from Thanasi Kokkinakis to deal with injury setback

Nick Kyrgios stated that he will draw inspiration from childhood friend and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis to understand on how to manage his major injury setback that happened before the Australian Open.

During a press conference on Monday, Kyrgios expressed that he felt "devastated" to have withdrawn from the tournament owing to the injury.

"I'm devastated, obviously. It's like my home tournament. I've had some great memories here," said the 27-year-old.

The 2022 Washington Open champion suggested that it would be wise to approach Kokkinakis on the matter as the latter has experienced similar situations in the past.

"This coming around is just bad timing. But that's life. Injury is a part of the sport. I guess I can draw some inspiration from someone like Thanasi [Kokkinakis] who has had a bunch of injuries and has bounced back," Nick Kyrgios asserted.

