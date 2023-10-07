"Scary to face them, but I like that kind of challenge" - Carlos Alcaraz on potential clash with Daniil Medvedev or Jannik Sinner at Shanghai Masters

Carlos Alcaraz recently disclosed his thoughts on potentially facing Daniil Medvedev or Jannik Sinner in the latter stages of the Shanghai Rolex Masters 2023.

The Spaniard squared off against Gregoire Barrere in the Round of 64 of the Shanghai event. Alcaraz downed the French pro without facing much resistance and concluded their encounter with a straight-set scoreline of 6-2, 7-5.

Although the top seed might overpower his way through earlier rounds, he will need to bring his A-game if he potentially faces big sharks and top contenders for the title, Daniil Medvedev or Jannik Sinner, in the deciding stages.

In a post-match interview at the ATP 1000 Masters event, Carlos Alcaraz was asked whether Medvedev rattled him more or Sinner. In his response, the 20-year-old acknowledged both players' potential and readily invited their challenges in the later stages of the tournament.

"I really want to face them, both of them. Before that I have to win my matches, and they as well. But both are players that probably, you know, it's scary to face them, you know, on court, but I like that kind of challenge. I'm really wanting that. I want to play my best level to find the final and probably face them."

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev continued his Asian hardcourt campaign after ousting Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 64. The Russian is now scheduled to face Sebastian Corda in the upcoming round.

Jannik Sinner overcame a hard-fought battle against Marcos Giron in the Round of 64. The Italian maintained his composure and sealed his victory with a straight-set score, 7-6(7), 6-2.

Jannik Sinner on relationship with Carlos Alcaraz: "We are good friends, but still on court you feel a little bit nervous because you want to win"

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at China Open 2023

Jannik Sinner recently spoke of the relationship he shares with his competitors in the sport, especially Carlos Alcaraz.

The duo last locked horns at the recently concluded 2023 China Open where the World No. 4 thwarted the Spaniard's title chase in straight sets, 7-6(4), 6-1.

Despite facing cut-throat challenges from each other, Sinner addressed his rather complicated relationship with the 2-time Grand Slam champion.

"Every time when I play against him, I feel like we both try and push ourselves to the limit," he told atptour.com. "Both of us obviously hate losing, especially against each other. We have a very good relationship off court. I feel like we are good friends, but still on court you feel a little bit nervous because you want to win. You hate losing."