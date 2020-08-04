Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic had both earlier confirmed their presence at the Madrid Masters this year. Starting the day after the men's final at the US Open, the tournament was expected to be crucial in the players' claycourt preparations.

But in view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Madrid (and Spain in general), the organizers of the Mutua Madrid Open have decided to cancel the event.

Official Statement on the staging of the 2020 #MMOPEN — #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) August 4, 2020

The statement released on the official website said that it would indicate a lack of responsibility on their part to host the tournament while the pandemic was seemingly on a second wave in Spain.

"As an act of responsibility in view of the current situation caused by COVID-19, and having thoroughly evaluated the circumstances that the pandemic continues to generate, together with the competent authorities, it has been decided that 2020 Mutua Madrid Open will not take place this year having previously been moved to 12-20 September," said the statement.

Rafael Nadal can't gain any points on clay in 2020, Novak Djokovic all set to finish the year ranked No. 1

Rafael Nadal at the 2019 International BNL d'Italia

Rafael Nadal has all but confirmed that he will not be in attendance in the United States this year. With Cinicinati (in New York) and the US Open both set to kick off in August at Flushing Meadows amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spaniard has repeatedly expressed his reservations about safety and travelling.

After announcing his appearance at the Madrid Masters via Twitter, the Spaniard has only been training on clay at the Rafa Nadal Academy. Speculation has been rife that the World No. 2 will not be present to defend his title at Flushing Meadows.

The cancellation of Madrid, however, might be a big setback for the Spaniard.

Advertisement

Así es Feli. Nos vemos en septiembre en Madrid 👋🏻💪🏻👍🏻🎾

Mientras tanto que todo vaya bien! 😷 https://t.co/wMP0rKaumE — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 7, 2020

It not only puts his schedule in question, but also practically ends his quest to end the year as World No. 1 in the rankings. Rafael Nadal had won the Rome Maters as well as the French Open in 2019, and will therefore not be able to gain any points on clay this year.

According to the new ranking system to accommodate the pandemic, however, the Spaniard will not be dropping any points on clay this season either.

Despite the scheduling headache caused to Novak Djokovic, who is Rafael Nadal's main rival in the rankings, the Serb will still be well-placed to finish as year-end World No. 1 this year.

The 33-year-old has been unbeaten in 2020 so far and is set to play both Cincinnati and the US Open, where he can gain a substantial number of ranking points to consolidate his position as World No. 1.

The Serb has ordered US Open match balls for practice at his residence in Marbella, and rumors are afloat of him intending to play doubles in Cincinnati with compatriot Filip Krajinovic.

Despite the USTA ensuring safety protocols and committing to host both Cincinnati and the US Open, it is still uncertain whether the hardcourt season will take place this year. But with Rafael Nadal all set to go straight to clay and having no Madrid to play at, the ball would be firmly in Novak Djokovic's court for the foreseeable future.