"Scream or staying silent during a point?" – Nick Kyrgios reveals his quirks and favorites ahead of Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia

Nick Kyrgios has always been a controversial figure in the world of tennis. The 2022 season turned out to be a success for the Australian, as he was just a step away from winning his maiden Grand Slam title.

In the summit clash at Wimbledon, Kyrgios lost to former World No.1 Novak Djokovic. The 27-year-old, however, won his maiden Grand Slam doubles title with Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Australian Open.

Nick Kyrgios is slated to be in action at the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia. In a recent social media post, 'The Bad Boy of Tennis' made his picks about all things tennis.

When asked about his favorite type of shot between forehand and backhand, the Australian sided with the backhand.

In the next question, Nick Kyrgios unsurprisingly chose to scream over staying silent during a point, followed by him preferring cardio to strength training.

Kyrgios also revealed his favoritism for serving over returning. In the last question, Kyrgios had to make his choice between singles and doubles, and the Australian preferred singles.

Nick Kyrgios to join the likes of Andrey Rublev and Dominic Thiem to feature at the Diriyah Cup

The Australian superstar is set to ply his trade at the Diriyah Cup, which will be held in Saudi Arabia from December 8-10. Kyrgios will fight it out against the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Dominic Thiem, among others, to win the title.

In a recent interview, Nick Kyrgios expressed his excitement at visiting a new country with his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi. The Australian also mentioned having a friend in Saudi Arabia.

“I’m very curious to go to a new place. I’ve never been before and I’m going with my girlfriend… We’re very excited to see what it’s about. I’ve got a very close family friend who lives there, and he only speaks very highly about Saudi. I’m super excited to get there," he said.

He also spoke about his intentions to encourage more people to fall in love with the game of tennis.

“I’m always looking forward to [playing] these sorts of events. It’s very important for the fans to be involved. Personally, I love going to places where they may not know so much about tennis…to try and draw some attention and get them to enjoy it. When I retire from tennis, I want to know that I left a mark and made a lot of new fans of the sport,” Kyrgios added.

