"Screaming I thought she was mentioning Rafa again" - Tennis fans left puzzled over the mention of 'Nadal' in Iga Swiatek's US Open celebration message

Iga Swiatek left tennis fans confused and surprised over the mention of 'Nadal' in her latest Twitter post. The newly-crowned US Open champion celebrated with her new silverware and posted a photo of herself smiling at the trophy.

Swiatek won her third Grand Slam singles title at the 2022 US Open on Saturday with a victory against Ons Jabeur. The Polish player captioned her post in both English and Polish and the Polish translation had the word 'Nadal.'

Fans were quick to speculate that Swiatek was referring to Rafael Nadal in her post, of whom she is a big fan.

However, it turns out that 'Nadal' is a Polish word meaning 'still' and Swiatek simply said in her native Polish that she was "still processing" her maiden US Open title. A few other fans were quick to point out the same.

"Screaming I thought she was mentioning Rafa again," read a fan tweet.

"Iga can't go on with her day without typing Nadal and i love it," read another tweet.

Swiatek further stamped her authority on the World No. 1 ranking with her US Open victory. She has now won her last 10 finals on the WTA tour, all in straight sets.

"Dream come true" - Iga Swiatek on playing doubles with Rafael Nadal

Iga Swiatek recently played some doubles tennis with Rafael Nadal, calling it a 'dream come true.' The Polish superstar and the Spanish tennis legend played together during the 'Tennis Plays for Peace' event, a charity event to raise funds for the people affected by the war in Ukraine. The event was held shortly before the US Open.

Swiatek spoke about partnering up with Nadal during a recent interview with Vogue and was thrilled to see her wish come true, especially for such an important cause.

Swiatek and Nadal hit the practice courts together for some singles tennis at Roland Garros a couple of years ago, which was the first time the duo shared the court.

It was pretty amazing. We already played singles a couple of years ago at Roland Garros, which was a birthday gift from my team actually," Iga Swiatek said.

"It was pretty amazing being on the same side of the court playing doubles, and especially for such a great cause—being able to use our voices together to help people is pretty amazing. It was kind of a moment where I stopped for a little bit and thought about what a long journey it has been to get here, and getting to do that is really a dream come true," she added.

