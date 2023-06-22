Sebastian Korda in awe of new Le Mans-inspired watch from Richard Mille

Sebastian Korda was in awe of the new RM 72-01 Le Mans Classic watch from Richard Mille, which was launched to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the legendary car race.

Korda comes from a family with a rich sporting background. His father, Petr Korda, was a professional tennis player who reached a career-high ranking of No. 2 in February 1998. Hs sisters, Nelly Korda (24) and Jessica Korda (30), are both accomplished professional golfers on the LGPA tour.

In 2022, Korda followed in his sister Nelly's footsteps and became an ambassador for Richard Mille. Adding to the family affair, Jessica Korda joined her siblings in representing the Swiss luxury watch company in April 2023.

Sebastian Korda recently took to social media to express his admiration for the new RM 72-01 Le Mans Classic watch from Richard Mille. This exclusive timepiece was launched to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the iconic car race and is limited to just 150 pieces.

Crafted with a stunning combination of green and white Quartz TPT, the watch boasts a unique design that pays homage to the Le Mans race. The Le Mans' chequered flag is prominently featured on the dial at 11 o'clock, alongside the Le Mans Classic logo. Additionally, the date aperture at 7 o'clock is adorned with the same iconic flag.

"Oh my 😍 ," Korda captioned his Instagram story.

Sebastian Korda's Instagram story

Sebastian Korda will take on Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals at Queen's Club Championships 2023

Korda at the 2023 cinch Championships

Unseeded Sebastian Korda will take on fifth seed Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Queens Club Championships on Friday, June 23.

Korda improved to 11-5 in 2023 In his latest match. He recently caused an upset by defeating the fourth seed, Frances Tiafoe in straight sets.

The first set was closely contested, with the 22-year-old eventually taking it in a tiebreak. He then won the second set, losing only four games. This win marked Korda's second victory in his debut appearance at Queens.

In his earlier match, Korda defeated Dan Evans in straight sets in the tournament opener.

Cameron Norrie has squared off against Sebastian Korda three times in the past, but has only emerged victorious once. In their most recent encounter at the Delray Beach quarterfinals last year, Norrie managed to secure a win in a thrilling third-set tiebreak. This time around, the two players will be competing on grass for the very first time.

