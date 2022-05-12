Sebastian Korda beats Iga Swiatek in fun Rafael Nadal quiz

Sebastian Korda 'beat' women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in a fun quiz about Rafael Nadal.

Both players, along with Nadal, are competing at the Rome Masters this week. While Korda lost his tournament opener to Botic van de Zandschulp, Swiatek extended her winning streak across competitions to 24 matches with a straight-sets win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Nadal, meanwhile, opened his account for a record-extending 11th title at the Foro Italico with a straight-sets win against John Isner.

In a segment of 'ATP Uncovered', both Korda and Swiatek were asked 11 questions. While the American got all but two of them correct, Swiatek answered three incorrectly.

The fun segment started off with Nadal's birthday, with both players correctly replying 'June 3rd'. Korda and Swiatek also made no mistake with the town the Spaniard was born in: Mallorca. However, both players couldn't say the full name of Nadal: Rafael Nadal Parera.

While Korda incorrectly stated that Nadal first started playing tennis at the age of three, Swiatek got that one correct: four. Both made no mistake with the football team that "Rafa" supports: Real Madrid as Swiatek retained her lead at 4-3.

However, Korda got back on level terms with his next response. He correctly said that Nadal's uncle Miguel Angel Nadal played for Barcelona. Swiatek, though, chose 'Atletico Madrid'.

There was nothing separating the two in the next four rounds. Both correctly answered that Nadal turned pro in 2001 and won his first title in Poland (Sopot' 2004). Korda and Swiatek also didn't make a mistake about where Nadal first played Roger Federer: Miami (2004) and the first top-five player he beat: Carlos Moya.

However, Swiatek incorrectly answered the last question: Nadal's number of year-end No. 1 finishes. While the Pole said eight, Korda got it right with five, confirming his 'win'.

Following his 'win', Korda said:

"I consider myself a Rafa fan."

Swiatek chimed in:

"If you had asked the same questions about Sandra Bullock or Taylor Smith, I would have answered much better."

Rafael Nadal opens Rome 2022 campaign with win, sets up Denis Shapovalov last 16 clash

Rafael Nadal opened his Rome Masters 2022 campaign with a win.

Rafael Nadal opened his 2022 Rome Masters campaign with a straightforward 6-3, 6-1 win over American John Isner on Wednesday.

After saving two break points at 3-3 in the first set, he dropped only one game in the remainder of the match to improve to 69-7 in the Italian capital. He'll next play Denis Shapovalov on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals.

Express Sport @DExpress_Sport @yasminstefsyed



express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1… Rafael Nadal defeats John Isner at Italian Open to keep incredible clay court record alive #IBI22 Rafael Nadal defeats John Isner at Italian Open to keep incredible clay court record alive #IBI22 | @yasminstefsyed express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1…

Nadal leads the head-to-head against his fellow left-hander 4-1, but their last two meetings - the 2022 Australian Open and the 2021 Italian Open - went the distance. In their third-round match in Rome, Nadal saved two match points in the third set last year en route to his way to the title.

His only loss against Shapovalov came in the third set tiebreak of the pair's first meeting in the third round of the Coupe Rogers in 2017.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan