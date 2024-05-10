Sebastian Korda catches girlfriend Ivana Nedved's attention with his 'ice cold' shutting down of hecklers with sarcastic flying kiss at Italian Open

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved reacted to the American's reaction toward the crowd after his win at the Italian Open. The American's reaction was in response to incessant heckling from a section of fans.

Though Korda won the Madrid Open in doubles, he seems to be struggling in singles at the European clay court swing. He has faced two consecutive third-round defeats in Monte-Carlo and Madrid respectively.

The 23-year-old is currently competing at the Italian Open where he is the 24th seed, which resulted in him receiving a bye in the first round. He faced home favorite Flavio Cobolli in his opening match and managed to defeat the Italian 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-4 in a topsy-turvy match that lasted two hours and 43 minutes.

However, during the match, Korda had to face constant heckling from a section of the crowd who tried to put the American off his game. After winning the match, the World No. 27 gave a flying kiss to those fans and waved them goodbye which sparked massive booing from the crowd.

Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved, who is the daughter of Czech footballing legend Pavel Nedved, shared her boyfriend's reaction on her Instagram story and dubbed it as 'ice-cold' with a cold face emoji.

"Ice-Cold! 🥶"

Ivana Nedved's Instagram story

"Shoutout to the fans behind me for talking inappropriately about my girlfriend, family and team" - Sebastian Korda clarifies what sparked his reaction

Sebastian Korda

After the match, Sebastian Korda took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain what sparked the flying kiss reaction towards the crowd.

The American gave a shoutout to the fans that were seated behind him and revealed that they were making inappropriate comments towards his girlfriend Ivana, family and team throughout the match and thanked them for giving him that extra bit of motivation.

However, Korda clarified at the end that he didn't hold any aversion towards the Italian crowd and said that he still loved them.

"Shoutout to the fans behind me for talking inappropriately about my girlfriend, family and team for 2.5hrs. Thank you for the extra motivation 🙏💪 Still love yall 🇮🇹❤️," Korda wrote.

Expand Tweet

Sebastian Korda is all set to take on 11th seed Taylor Fritz in an all-American third-round clash. The 11th seed cruised past veteran Fabio Fognini in his opening match.

This will be the second meeting between the two. Fritz won their only meeting in the fourth round of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters in straight sets.