Sebastian Korda struck an adorable pose as he was babysitting sister Jessica's newborn son Greyson John DelPrete.

In August 2023, Jessica revealed via social media that she was pregnant with her and husband Johnny DelPrete's first child. Her social media post featured Charlie, her beloved Mini Goldendoodle, and a sign that read:

"DELPRETE TEE TIME FOR 3 COMING FEBRUARY 2024"

Jessica added a written caption to the post as well, along with two blue heart emojis.

"Update", she wrote.

On February 3, 2024, Jessica announced that she had given birth to Greyson. The 31-year-old made the announcement via an Instagram post.

Sebastian Korda, who is currently preparing for the Miami Open, is making the most of every opportunity that comes his way to spend time with nephew Greyson. Recently, the 23-year-old struck an adorable pose with Greyson in bed, which was shared by his sister Jessica on social media.

"Uncle Sebi," Jessica captioned the Instagram post.

Enter caption

The ATP World No. 29 is seeded 28th in the Miami Open men's singles draw. He has received a first-round bye and will start his campaign in the Round of 64. Korda will face the winner of the match between Emilio Nava and Roberto Bautista Agut.

Korda is also set to play doubles alongside Andy Murray at the Miami Open.

Sebastian Korda endured a dismal outing at the BNP Paribas Open

Sebastian Korda at the 2024 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Sebastian Korda's BNP Paribas Open run ended early as he suffered a loss to eventual runner-up Daniil Medvedev. The Russian won the first set 6-4 before Korda came roaring back into the match and claimed the second set 7-5.

Ultimately though, it was Medvedev who progressed to the fourth round after a dominant 6-3 win in the third set.

Prior to the BNP Paribas Open, Korda's best run came at the Adelaide International, where he reached the semifinals before being ousted by Jiri Lehecka. But since then, Korda's performances have mostly been disappointing.

The Florida native exited the Australian Open in the third round after losing to Andrey Rublev. At the Open 13, Korda could not get past a resolute Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 16. His outing at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam was also quite underwhelming, as he lost to eventual finalist Alex de Minaur in the first round.

At the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Korda retired during his quarterfinal match against Rublev due to injury.