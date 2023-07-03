Sebastian Korda draws motivation from Ben Stokes ahead of Wimbledon 2023

American tennis prodigy Sebastian Korda found inspiration in English cricketer Ben Stokes' remarkable performance during the second Ashes Test on Sunday, July 2.

Korda took to Instagram to share his admiration for Stokes, who played a fighting knock of 155 runs in a losing cause. The young tennis player credited Stokes as the driving force behind his motivation for the morning practice ahead of Wimbledon 2023.

Sebastian Korda's instgram story

Despite England's loss to Australia, Stokes exhibited exceptional leadership by single-handedly giving a tough fight. His outstanding performance garnered praise from numerous pundits and fans.

Korda, the young American talent, has shown great promise in recent times. The 22-year-old, who recently reached the semi-finals at the Queen's Club Championships, is now gearing up for Wimbledon.

Stokes' unwavering determination and never-give-up attitude are serving as a significant source of motivation for the American as he prepares for the Wimbledon challenge, with hopes of emulating his idol's performance.

“He looks to me like a guy that's a legit threat at Wimbledon” - John McEnroe praises Sebastian Korda

Sebastian Korda is set for Wimbledon Championships (Image via Getty)

22nd seed Sebastian Korda is set for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships as he gears up to face Jiri Vesely in the first round on Tuesday, July 4. The 22-year-old American enters the tournament, coming off a semifinal run at the Queen's Club Championships, showcasing his potential as a rising star in men's tennis.

Notable victories over Daniel Evans, Frances Tiafoe, and Cameron Norrie propelled him to the semifinals of the Queen's Club, but he succumbed to top seed Carlos Alcaraz.

Korda's impressive start to the year, including a runner-up finish at the Adelaide International and a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open, has generated significant buzz in the tennis community.

Commenting on Korda's potential, tennis legend John McEnroe expressed his admiration on an episode of the Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe podcast. McEnroe highlighted the American as a genuine threat at Wimbledon.

"If he could put it together, we'll see how the wrist is, haven't heard any updates on the wrist injury that he suffered against Khachanov. But, if he can add a little more meat to the bones, and get a little more pop on the serve, I know we have talked about that. I mean, he looks to me like a guy that's a legit threat at Wimbledon," McEnroe said.

Moreover, his fast-paced and aggressive playing style, combined with a potent serve, make him a formidable opponent on the grass courts of Wimbledon. Korda's continuous development and recent successes have positioned him as a player to watch out for at the prestigious Grand Slam event.

Poll : 0 votes