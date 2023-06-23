Sebastian Korda expresses excitement over his sister Nelly returning to KGPM Women's PGA Championship 2023

Sebastian Korda recently expressed his excitement for sister Nelly Korda on her return to the 2023 KGPM Women's PGA Championship.

Nelly is set to make her comeback to the PGA Tour after a month of recovery from her back injury. Her last appearance was at the Cognizant Founders Cup in May, where she failed to make the cut. Her back issues forced the 24-year-old to withdraw from several subsequent tournaments until the 2023 KGPM Women's PGA Championship.

The second major of the year boasts a field of 156 players. Nelly Korda is paired alongside Jin Young Ko and Lydia Ko.

Korda's sole victory at a major Championship occurred at the 2021 Women's PGA Championship. She has yet to secure a win at any LPGA Tour events this year. Her most recent triumph was at the Pelican Women's Championship in November of last year. Before failing to make a cut at the Founders Cup, the 24-year old had an impressive record of six top-10 finishes in seven starts this year.

The LGPA Tour recently took to social media to share a montage video featuring Nelly, announcing her highly anticipated comeback and tee-off time for the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Sebastian Korda re-shared the video on his Instagram story and declared that that the GOAT was back, referring to his sister.

"🐐 back," Korda captioned his Instagram story.

Korda's Instagram story

Sebastian Korda will take on Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals at Queen's Club Championships 2023

Korda at the 2023 cinch Championships

Sebastian Korda will face off against fifth seed Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Queens Club Championships. Korda pulled off an impressive upset in the Round of 16, beating fourth seed Frances Tiafoe in straight sets. Korda also defeated British player Dan Evans in straight sets in the tournament opener. This is the American's debut appearance at the Queens Club Championships.

Cameron Norrie and Sebastian Korda have faced each other three times in the past, with Norrie only managing to secure a victory once. In their most recent encounter at the Delray Beach quarterfinals last year, Norrie managed to secure a win in a thrilling third-set tiebreak.

The two players will be competing on grass for the very first time on Friday, June 23.

