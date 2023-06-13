Sebastian Korda and girlfriend Ivana Nedved share a glimpse of their romantic getaway in Prague

American tennis star Sebastian Korda and his girlfriend Ivana Nedved recently shared an image from their romantic getaway in Prague.

Korda and Nedved have been dating for a while, but when they started their relationship remains unknown. They have often accompanied each other to tennis events.

On Monday, June 12, Korda shared a picture with a string of heart emojis on his Instagram story. In the image, he and Nedved were seen posing in front of the Church of Our Lady before Týn, a catholic church in the Czech Republic.

You can view the image below:

Sebastian Korda on Instagram

Ivana Nedved, 25, is the daughter of Pavel Nedved, one of the best footballers of his time. Pavel won the prestigious Ballon d’Or award in 2003 and played for clubs such as S.S. Lazio and Juventus.

Sebastian Korda, meanwhile, is the son of former Australian Open champion Petr Korda and former tennis player Regina Rajchrtova.

He has had a remarkable start to the 2023 season, reaching the final of the Adelaide International 1 and the third round of the Australian Open. Korda notably stunned two-time Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev in the third round in Melbourne before his injury setback.

Sebastian Korda’s 2023 French Open run ends in the second round

Sebastian Korda in 2023 French Open - Day Four

Sebastian Korda was knocked out of the French Open in the second round by Sebastian Ofner on May 31.

Korda, who had not won a match since January due to a wrist injury, lost 6-3, 7-6, 6-4 to the Austrian in two hours and 35 minutes. He had beaten his compatriot Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets in the first round, but could not find his rhythm against Ofner, who hit 13 aces and 40 winners.

Korda had shown his potential at the Adelaide International in January, where he reached the final. He even pushed World No. 1 Novak Djokovic to three sets, saving a match point in the process.

The American will now hope to recover from his early exit in Paris and bounce back in the coming weeks as the tour moves to grass courts.

It's worth noting that Ofner’s impressive run at the French Open came to an end in the fourth round, where he lost 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 to fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Austrian qualifier had stunned 13th seed Fabio Fognini in a five-set thriller in the previous round.

Ofner put up a good fight in the first set against Tsitsipas, creating four break points, but failing to convert any of them. The Greek then found his rhythm and sailed to victory.

Poll : 0 votes