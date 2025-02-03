Sebastian Korda & 'gorgeous' girlfriend Ivana Nedved celebrate 4 years of relationship

Sebastian Korda and girlfriend Ivana Nedved's romantic relationship recently turned four, and the couple lovingly celebrated their latest collective milestone. Korda and Nedved are both children of immensely successful Czech athletes.

On Monday, February 3, Korda and Nedved took to their respective Instagram handles to celebrate the fourth anniversary of their relationship. Korda shared an adorable picture of Nedved, who was playfully sticking her tongue out at the camera. The two-time ATP Tour-level singles titlist captioned the post:

"4 years with this gorgeous girl 😍♥️ @ivananedved"

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved (Source: Instagram/Sebastian Korda)

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved also posted an Instagram story of her own. She reposted an old picture of the couple with a black-and-white filter and captioned it:

"4❤️"

Sebastian Korda and Ivana Nedved (Source: Instagram/Ivana Nedved)

Korda, the son of former ATP World No. 2 and 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda, made his relationship with Nedved, the daughter of Czech soccer legend Pavel Nedved, public in 2021. In an interview last year, Korda opened up on how his girlfriend has a deep understanding of the grueling nature of the life of a professional athlete.

"She understands sports... how difficult it is to be a professional athlete" - Sebastian Korda on girlfriend Ivana Nedved in 2024

Sebastian Korda at the 2025 Adelaide International (Source: Getty)

Ahead of his 2024 Wimbledon Championships campaign, Korda told the Daily Express about the support he gets from his girlfriend Ivana, who often travels with him to tournaments he features in.

"I mean she understands, the best thing is she understands sports which is great. She understands how difficult it is to be a professional athlete and that there’s a lot of sacrifices. She’s an amazing partner to have and I’m very lucky to have someone that just understands it and always is trying to be there and just always being there is probably the biggest key," Korda said.

The former ATP World No. 15 also revealed that his girlfriend allows him to enjoy life outside of tennis, even amid tournaments.

"I’m very appreciative whenever she comes and we have a lot of fun together, she takes my mind off of tennis and we have fun and can relax and go sightseeing a little bit and just be normal in a way when you’re outside the tennis courts and it’s massive for any athlete just to take their mind off of things and just be fresh and ready to go whenever you go back out there and practice," he added.

Korda has featured in two tournaments this season. His first outing came at the Adelaide International, where he finished as the runner-up behind Felix Auger-Aliassime. At the 2025 Australian Open, he exited in the second round following a five-set loss to Aleksandar Vukic.

