Sebastian Korda "incredibly excited and grateful" to join the Nike family

World No. 34 Sebastian Korda is excited about joining hands with sports apparel company Nike. The 22-year-old has been using Nike apparel since July this year and is now officially a part of the Nike family.

Korda was previously with Adidas and used their apparel earlier in the season. The mid-season switch saw Korda playing in Nike outfits and the player expressed hopes of representing the company in special projects.

Sebastian Korda announced his association with Nike on Instagram.

"Incredibly excited and grateful to officially join the Nike family. Can't wait to make some great memories representing this incredible brand," he wrote.

Korda declared an end to his 2022 season following a first-round defeat at the Paris Masters at the hands of Alex de Minaur. Both players won a set each, but it was the Aussie who had the last laugh with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory.

The American stated that he learned a lot throughout the year and expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him, adding that he was looking forward to next season.

"My 2022 season is over. A long year with a lot of lessons learned. Thanks to everyone for the support throughout the year, can't wait to get started up again. Let's make it a special one. I'm ready," he added.

Sebastian Korda joins the likes of Nadal and Alcaraz at Nike

Sebastian Korda has joined the likes of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal at Nike.

Alcaraz was sponsored by Lotto in the early stages of his career but Nike snapped up the teenager in 2015. The Spaniard signed his first professional contract with Nike when he was just 17 years old and has a clothing and shoe sponsorship contract with the famous brand. Alcaraz is often seen wearing Nike Air Zoom Vapor Pros on the tennis court.

Rafael Nadal is one of Nike's biggest athletes. Nike has been sponsoring the World No. 2 since very early in his career. The 36-year-old wears Nike shoes, clothes, and headbands during his matches. Nadal's iconic Raging Bull logo is, in fact, the property of Nike.

Headquartered in Oregon, Nike has sponsorship deals with several top-level athletes across different sports, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, and Tiger Woods.

