Sebastian Korda has but one goal for the season -- to finish the year in the top 25 of the ATP rankings, maybe even try to break into the top 20 if things go well as the season reaches its closing stages.

Currently ranked World No. 33, Korda is in action at the Zhuhai Championships in China this week, where he is the fourth seed. Speaking to the ATPTour.com during his stint at the ATP 250 event, the American proclaimed that he will do everything in his power to finish the year well and begin the next with as much confidence as possible.

The highest Korda has ever been ranked is World No. 25, which he achieved earlier this year in June. However, a string of poor results, including first-round exits at Wimbledon, Cincinnati and the US Open have prevented the 23-year-old from climbing any further.

“My goal at the start of the year was to finish Top 20, Top 25. That's still my goal. If I have a couple of good weeks, [I have] a good chance to do it. I have a lot of weeks ahead of me and hopefully I’ll have some good results to finish the year and prepare for next year,” Sebastian Korda said.

Korda then spoke about the conditions in Zhuhai, stating that they were similar to that of indoor tennis -- which he personally preferred.

"It hasn't been easy, for sure. But I enjoy these types of conditions playing here. It is kind of like indoor tennis, [which is] definitely one of my favourites,” Sebastian Korda said.

“Zhuhai's actually a very, very beautiful place, I’m staying in a great hotel and have a great view of the whole city" - Sebastian Korda

Sebastian Korda also commented on the city of Zhuhai, saying that it was "very, very beautiful place" and that he looked forward to giving the fans a good showing over the course of the week.

“It's actually a very, very beautiful place. [I’m] staying in a great hotel and have a great view of the whole city. It is very easy to be here. [I’m] very relaxed. A lot of the players on the Tour said how great the crowds are here, the fans. People love tennis here… so I’m expecting a good week from the fans," Sebastian Korda said.

Having received a bye in the first round at the ATP 250 event, Korda will take on either Rinky Hijikata or Alexandre Muller in the second round.