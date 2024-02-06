Sebastian Korda recently reacted to his sister Jessica Korda giving birth to her first child.

The World No. 34's elder sister Jessica, a professional golfer and a 6x LPGA Tour winner, took a break from professional golf in May 2023 due to injuries. In August, Jessica announced on social media that she was expecting her first child in February 2024. The elder Korda sibling welcomed her child, Greyson John DelPrete, alongside her husband Johnny DelPrete on February 3.

The couple took to social media to announce the arrival of their child on Monday.

"Greyson John DelPrete 2.3.24 ," she wrote on Instagram.

The ATP star reshared his sister's child announcement post on his account and reacted to it with five heart emojis.

Korda reacts to becoming an uncle

Sebastian Korda is an American professional tennis player who has one ATP Tour singles title to his name. The former World No. 23 won the junior title at the Australian Open in 2018, which coincidentally came 20 years after his father won the Australian Open singles title.

Korda is the child of tennis couple Petr Korda and Regina Rajchtrova and has two elder sisters, Jessica and Nelly. Both of his sisters are LPGA golf professionals.

A look into Sebastian Korda' 2024 season so far

Sebastian Korda at the 2024 Australian Open

Sebastian Korda has had a rollercoaster of a season so far in 2024.

The American kicked off his season at the Brisbane International. He entered the tournament as the fifth seed but was defeated in the first round by Yannick Hanfmann in straight sets.

Korda then saw some success at the Adelaide Open. He put up an impressive performance against Lorenzo Sonego in the first round to defeat the Italian in straight sets. He kept this form in the quarterfinals as well, comfortably defeating Christopher O'Connell to set up a semifinals clash against Jiri Lehecka. The Czech international dominated the clash, bringing Korda's run to an end.

The 23-year-old was most recently seen at the Australian Open 2024. After surviving a five-set thriller against Vit Kopriva in the first round, the American comfortably saw off Quentin Halys in the second round in straight sets. In the third round, Korda faced Andrey Rublev, who proved to be too much for him as the Russian defeated him in straight sets.

Sebastian Korda will next be seen at the Open 13 and will be facing Hugo Grenier in the first round on February 6.