Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana drops 2-word reaction to American's Indian Wells & Miami memories

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved reacted endearingly to the tennis star's Indian Wells and Miami Open travel chronicles. The couple had been traveling together for the American swing of the season and Korda shared a photo dump of the most notable memories from this tour.

The 24-year-old took to his Instagram to post pictures from his training session, promo shoot, golf break, and meeting with Juan Martin del Potro, among others. He also captioned the image hilariously, calling the tour a 'Sunscreen Swing' as a pun for Sunshine Swing.

The slideshow also contained a picture of Nedved along with a plushie that was fastened onto a seat with a belt on one of their flights. She took to her Instagram stories to share Korda's post and added a heartwarming reaction.

"Safety first," she wrote.

Screenshot via @ivananedved on Instagram

The two have been dating since 2021 and often share romantic moments from their lives with their fans. Coming from sports royalty herself, Nedved cheers Sebastian Korda on during his matches.

Korda spoke highly of his girlfriend in an interview earlier as he showed gratitude towards her for her support.

Sebastian Korda elated with girlfriend Ivana Nedved's support

Sebastian Korda complimented his girlfriend - Source: Getty

In an interview with The Daily Express in July 2024, Sebastian Korda hailed his girlfriend Ivana Nedved for her support. Nedved, who is the daughter of Czech soccer star and former Ballon d'Or winner Pavel Nedved, has been a great support system for the tennis star since the start of their relationship.

"She understands how difficult it is to be a professional athlete and that there’s a lot of sacrifices. She’s an amazing partner to have and I’m very lucky to have someone that just understands it and always is trying to be there and just always being there is probably the biggest key," he said complimenting Nedved.

He also addressed how her being alongside him during his events helps him with his mindset as they take time off from the hectic schedule to explore and have fun when not on the court.

“I’m very appreciative whenever she comes and we have a lot of fun together, she takes my mind off of tennis and we have fun and can relax and go sightseeing a little bit and just be normal in a way," added Korda.

The tennis star also comes from a family of sporting greats with his sisters Jessica and Nelly being top golfers and his parents Regina and Petr being former tennis stars.

