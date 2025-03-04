Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana gushes over bonding with Lorenzo Musetti & partner Veronica's baby son Ludo during Indian Wells practice

Ivana Nedved, Sebastian Korda’s girlfriend, couldn’t help but gush over bonding with baby Ludo, the son of Lorenzo Musetti and his partner, Veronica Confalonieri. Both couples are currently in California, where their boyfriends are practicing hard for the 2025 Indian Wells Masters.

Musetti had been in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Veronica, a graphic designer at Sky Sports Italy. The couple went public with their romance in 2022 through a social media post. Two years later, in March 2024, they welcomed their baby boy, Ludovico.

Korda has been dating 28-year-old Ivana Nedved since 2021 and considers her his lucky charm, as she was there when he won his first title. Right now, she’s working as an editorial intern at Vogue Italia.

On March 4, Nedved, the fashion influencer girlfriend of Korda—and daughter of Czech football legend Pavel Nedved—shared an Instagram story admiring the Musetti couple's adorable baby boy, Ludo. Posing with their Nike sneakers, she captioned the post:

“Matching with baby Ludo 😍 @veronica.confalonieri”

Ivana Nedved's Instagram story | via Instagram

Later, Confalonieri, Musetti’s girlfriend, reshared Nedved’s post with admiration and shared another adorable moment of their son, Ludo, watching his dad, Lorenzo Musetti, during a practice session.

“Now practicing… Daddy❤️,” the 22-year-old captioned her story.

Veronica Confalonieri's Instagram story | via Instagram

Korda and Musetti had been putting in a lot of hard work on the practice courts before facing off in their Indian Wells Masters match.

Sebastian Korda and Lorenzo Musetti will play Indian Wells next

Sebastian Korda at Next Gen ATP Finals - Day Three - Source: Getty

American tennis pro Sebastian Korda and Italian player Lorenzo Musetti are set to compete in the BNP Paribas Open, also known as the Indian Wells Open. The ATP Masters 1000 tournament has already begun its course.

Korda's best run in the hardcourt tournament came in 2024, where he reached the Round of 32. However, he made an early exit after falling to Daniil Medvedev in three sets. Last year, Musetti also bowed out in the round of 32 after a straight-sets defeat to Holger Rune.

The American and Italian have faced each other four times, with their head-to-head record evenly split at 2-2. Korda secured victories over Musetti at the 2021 Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals and the 2022 Moselle Open. Meanwhile, Musetti came out on top in their encounters at the 2021 Lyon Open and the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open, an ATP 1000 Masters tournament.

